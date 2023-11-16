GRV Media Signs Partnership Agreement with Primis After Over a Year of Growth with Video Discovery

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis, the leading Video Discovery platform for publishers and founders of Sellers.guide, announced its new partnership deal with GRV Media, a leading UK publisher & ad tech provider. This new contract solidifies the two companies' continuous partnership agreement until the end of 2024.

GRV Media has almost 20 years of industry experience, specializing mainly in sports, gaming, and entertainment categories. While working with Primis over the course of the last year and a half, GRV Media has seen promising growth and continued success. Year over year, GRV's video RPMs increased by almost 90% from Q3 2022 to Q3 2023 as a result of the increase in video plays per page by over 18%, viewability metrics by 21%, and technical deployment improvements.

With over 70 sites and 185 million users, GRV Media is looking forward to the continued relationship between the two companies. "Since we began working with Primis in June 2022, we've played almost one billion of our own videos with Primis' Video Discovery engine." Co-founder and CEO Graham Morris explains. "Our two companies have built a great foundation over the last year and see this partnership as the next step and a great opportunity for continued mutual growth and success," said Morris.

"This partnership agreement solidifies our pre-existing relationship with GRV Media and supports our foothold in the UK market," said Matan Agi, EMEA Lead of Business Development at Primis. "The Primis team is pleased to have the opportunity to continue to achieve monetized video solutions for GRV's users and advertising partners," said Agi.

About Primis:

Primis is the leader in Video Discovery. Our video ad monetization platform increases publishers' revenue by helping users discover high-quality video content. The company's video discovery technology is used by 100s of digital publishers, empowering over 450M uniques with an engagement-based video experience.

In May 2021, Primis launched Sellers.guide, a free resource to shed light on the ad tech supply chain by comparing ads.txt files with sellers.json.

Primis is owned by Universal McCann and The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE: IPG).

Website: www.primis.tech

Twitter: @PrimisLtd

LinkedIn: Primis-UM

Facebook: Primis-UM

About GRV Media:

GRV Media technology powers and monetizes over 80 publisher websites. We've almost 20 years experience in producing great online content, so we know what it takes to grow an effectively monetized web presence. Our well-known brands include hitc.com and tbrfootball.com.

Website: grv.media
LinkedIn: GRV Media

SOURCE Primis

