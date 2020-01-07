Grōv Technologies Launches with Unrivaled, Commercial-Scale, Indoor Growing System for Animal Feed

VINEYARD, Utah, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grōv Technologies today announced its indoor, fully-automated animal feed production system with the capability to revolutionize the $350 billion global animal feed marketplace. The system, called the Grōv Pod, integrates sustainable technologies and science-based growing protocols into a controlled environment agriculture (CEA) system that uses less than 2 percent of the water and a fraction of the land needed for traditional farming. Grōv will unveil its new technology at the International Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas on Jan. 7 to 10, 2020.

"Farmers around the world are concerned about feed security and are telling us they want dependable, sustainably produced feed for their animals. We believe our turn-key growing platform will allow for predictable and highly nutritious feed year-round, despite the effects of rapidly changing climates on traditional growing cycles," said Steve Lindsley, president of Grōv Technologies.

Demand for local, sustainably-produced feed is expanding rapidly due to global water shortages, climate change and land degradation. The Grōv Pod, which is in beta testing, produces a daily output of more than 2 tons of wheat or barley grass, equivalent to the annual approximate yield of at least 55 acres of farm land. The system has been designed to require minimal labor and utilizes patented low-heat LED technology, robotic seed-to-harvest systems and scientifically proven growing protocols.

"Today, more than ever, consumers care about food safety, animal welfare and sustainability," continued Lindsley. "Our science and technology solutions will give farmers the tools to potentially produce healthier animals, healthier foods and, in the end, a healthier planet."

Grōv Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rhyz, Inc., will introduce the Grōv Pod and other CEA technologies in the Resilience section of CES 2020 at booth #600 in the Westgate hotel ballroom.

Rhyz, Inc. is the strategic investment arm of Nu Skin Enterprises (NSE), Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Rhyz was formed in 2019 as a dynamic family of companies bound by a collective desire to explore and share new areas of growth and opportunity. The company investments include personal care and nutritional product manufacturing and automated controlled environment agriculture technologies acquired by NSE to develop alternative sourcing for ingredients.

Grōv Technologies is pioneering the next generation of agricultural technology with integrated, proprietary science and technology to help meet the demands of global food security. The company is developing enterprise-scale, automated controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems to grow high-density nutrient animal feed, fresh produce and other crops using significantly less water and resources than traditional farming. These systems utilize patented low-heat LED technology, robotic seed-to-harvest systems and scientifically proven indoor growing protocols.

