Grydd Launches Transformative New AI-Driven Supply Chain & Logistics Ecosystem

Visionary AI-Powered Solution Ushers in Next Generation Supply

Chain Orchestration and Visibility.

SEATTLE, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grydd, the leading provider of AI-powered supply chain and logistics software, today unveiled major upgrades to their innovative ecosystem that will transform how goods move globally.

Grydd's introducing an advanced suite of AI applications including Demand Planning AI, Route Prediction AI, Cargo Optimization AI, Sustainability AI and Collaboration Hub AI. Leveraging the latest machine learning techniques alongside massive shipment data, these new solutions promise unprecedented visibility, control for users.

Each module is unique in function but highly beneficial to the user:

*Demand Planning: AI draws upon historical sales trends, events and external factors to generate highly accurate 30-90 day demand forecasts.

*Route Prediction: As expected AI evaluates complex variables to propose the fastest, lowest cost routes for each load based on real-time conditions.

*Data Quality Monitoring: AI enables monitoring of databases for unusual or faulty behavior increasing the capabilities of the ecosystem.

*Cargo Optimization: AI employs deep reinforcement learning to maximize truck capacity and container utilization, reducing waste across all modes of transport.

*Sustainability: AI provides carbon impact estimates and alternative "green routes," empowering organizations to lower emissions in line with ESG goals.

Through the Collaboration Hub AI, partners in the extended supply chain can now leverage shared intelligence to collaboratively solve issues, replan as needed and track performance metrics on a single dashboard.

"We're thrilled to offer this quantum leap for support chain visibility, control and sustainability through our new Grydd AI suite," said Grydd CEO & Founder DanAcosta. "The results will utterly transform supply chain planning and operations for companies worldwide."

With today's announcement, Grydd AI is setting a new standard for what an intelligent supply chain OS can achieve. Through a shared architecture that blends agent-based learning with deep neural networks, customers can finally leverage one platform to coordinate every element of planning, execution and performance tracking across incredibly complex global logistics ecosystems.

About Grydd Inc.

Grydd's mission is to create the most interactive, AI enabled, integrated supply chain and logistics software company. Grydd AI connects all processes, systems and most importantly people through technology as an extension of human behavior. We track and trace ocean, air, and land transactions, giving you better data visibility and improving your decision making process.

