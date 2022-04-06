Gryphon Digital Mining Announces March Operational Update

Gryphon Digital Mining

Apr 06, 2022, 09:00 ET

Industry-Leading Performance as Operational and Capital Execution Proceeds as Expected

NEW YORK , April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. ("Gryphon," "Gryphon Mining," or the "Company"), a leading bitcoin miner with 2.1 exahash of attributable net carbon neutral hashing power and an ESG focus, announces its March 2022 operational update.

Key Highlights:

  • 61 bitcoin-equivalent coins mined for the month on average hashing power of 401 PH/s
  • Market-leading bitcoin efficiency of 152 BTC/EH
  • Expected effective hashrate interest of 2.1 EH by end of 2022
  • Industry-leading deployment of invested capital of $21/TH versus peer average of $94/TH

Mining Operations
For the month of March, Gryphon mined approximately 61 bitcoin-equivalent coins comprised of 57 self-mined bitcoin on average hashing power of 401 PH/s and approximately 3 bitcoin-equivalent coins in fees from the Company's 22.5% gross profit interest from a Master Services Agreement with a third party. This translates into a market-leading bitcoin efficiency of 152 BTC/EH relative to the recent peer average of 116 BTC/EH for February 2022[1]. The company ended the month with total self-mining hashing power of about 415 PH/s.

Month over month, Gryphon increased the number of coins mined by 34% from the 45 bitcoin-equivalent coins mined by the Company in February 2022. Average hashing power by the Company increased by 24% as additional machines were delivered and deployed on time and as scheduled. Bitcoin efficiency for the prior month was at 140 BTC/EH as increased network difficulty drove down the efficiency for all miners.

Effective Interest in 1.35 Exahash
Gryphon continues to operate machines for a third party under a Master Services Agreement where it has a 22.5% gross profit interest in exchange for the management of its blockchain-related businesses.  This translates into an effective interest in 1.35 EH/s of expected hashing power by the end of 2022. Combined with Gryphon's 0.72 EH/s operation, the company expects to have total effective hashing power of approximately 2.1 EH/s by the end of the year.

Industry-Leading Deployment of Invested Capital
Optimizing the effectiveness of invested capital has been a unique driver for Gryphon in its strategy to allocate the maximum amount of invested capital towards revenue-generating bitcoin miners through its pursuit of a low-fixed cost, hosted operations strategy. We are delighted to report that Gryphon is leading the way in the Invested Capital per terahash[2] metric ("ICTH") as it has spent only $21/TH to achieve its forecast 2.1 EH operation as of the end of 2022, which is about a fifth of the peer average[3] ($94/TH).

To learn more about Gryphon, please visit https://gryphondigitalmining.com/ and follow us on twitter @GryphonMining

About Gryphon Digital Mining 
Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. is an innovative venture in the cryptocurrency space dedicated to helping bring digital assets onto the clean energy grid. With a talented leadership team coming from globally recognized brands, Gryphon Digital is assembling thought leaders to improve digital asset network infrastructure. Its Bitcoin mining operation has a net carbon-negative footprint and the company's long-term strategy is to be the first vertically integrated crypto miner with a wholly-owned, 100 percent renewable energy supply. More information is available on https://gryphondigitalmining.com/.

MEDIA CONTACT: 
Elyse Bender-Segall
PR Revolution 
(516)901-9095 
[email protected]

INVESTOR CONTACT: 
Name: Rob Chang 
Company: Gryphon Digital Mining 
Phone Number: (877) MINE-ESG   (877) 646-3374
Email: [email protected]

[1] Bitcoin Efficiency is a measure of the number of bitcoin generated per exahash of hashing power deployed. Source: https://twitter.com/cazenove_uk/status/1501513229276782595?s=20&t=_pCkduhwTiG2XQtP0OH9Kg

[2] Invested Capital per terahash is defined as (Contributed Capital + Equity, Warrant, and Options issuances + Short and Long Term loans + Short and Long Term Capital Leases) / Forecast end of 2022 hashrate

[3] Based on publicly available data

SOURCE Gryphon Digital Mining

