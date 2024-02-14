Gryphon Digital Mining Certified as 100% Renewable entering 2024

Gryphon Digital Mining Completes Second Annual Carbon Emissions Assessment Audit with Top Results

LAS VEGAS, Feb 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRYP)  ("Gryphon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed two annual carbon emissions assessments with partner CarbonChain. Gryphon uses CarbonChain to annually measure its emissions with independence and precision. This exercise has been vital to verify progress towards net zero and carbon negativity, while raising the bar for carbon transparency in bitcoin mining.

In fiscal year 2023, Gryphon used over 98% renewable energy in its operations. In 2024, Gryphon has started the year with 100% renewable operations ahead of its now-completed merger with Akerna Corp.

This news follows Gryphon's announcement last year of becoming the first bitcoin miner to receive the Sustainable Bitcoin certification by Energy Web, an independent non-profit that develops open-source software for clean energy solutions. This certification known as Green Proofs for Bitcoin ("GP4BTC"), is a first-of-its kind initiative to establish an independent, standardized energy measurement system for the Bitcoin mining industry and represents over two years of collaborative work between Gryphon, Energy Web, and some of the world's largest asset managers and clean energy research organizations.

"Proving to our investors and the market that we have kept and exceeded our promises to remain ESG-focused, with transparent reporting of our carbon emissions, or lack thereof, solidifies our commitments and our leadership in this industry. In the 2023 financial year, 98% of our operations were powered by 100% renewable energy. To go one step further in 2024, we are now 100% renewable," said Rob Chang, CEO of Gryphon Digital Mining. 

"Gryphon is a pioneer in the realm of zero-emissions bitcoin mining, with a limited carbon footprint thanks to its now exclusive use of renewable energy," said Adam Hearne, CEO of CarbonChain.

To learn more about Gryphon, please visit https://gryphondigitalmining.com/.

About Gryphon Digital Mining 
Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. is an innovative venture in the bitcoin space dedicated to helping bring digital assets onto the clean energy grid. With a talented leadership team coming from globally recognized brands, Gryphon is assembling thought leaders to improve digital asset network infrastructure. Its Bitcoin mining operation has a net carbon-negative strategy. More information is available on https://gryphondigitalmining.com/.

