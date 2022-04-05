Gryphon Digital Mining Deepens Blue Chip Management Team with CFO

Gryphon adds experienced Wall Street CFO, reaching another major milestone in the company's goal to be the premier bitcoin miner with an industry-leading team

NEW YORK , April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. ("Gryphon," "Gryphon Mining," or the "Company") today announced Brian Chase, a former Wall Street CFO with deep experience, joined as its newly appointed Chief Financial Officer. Brian's pedigreed history includes COO and/or CFO roles at Garrison Investment Group and the Blackstone Group. Mr. Chase brings over 20 years of Wall Street experience to Gryphon's talented leadership coming from globally recognized brands.

Brian spent 14 years at Garrison Investment Group where he was a partner, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer since the firm's inception in 2007. Prior to Garrison he was the Chief Financial Officer of a newly formed distressed credit business at the Blackstone Group. Prior to Blackstone, Brian was part of the initial team that established the special situations business at Fortress Investment Group. Brian started his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers where he became a certified public accountant in New York. Brian holds a BS in Accounting from Binghamton University.

"Acquiring deep capital markets and financial engineering expertise is often overlooked in the digital mining space. We at Gryphon believe that it is a vital role and we are delighted to add a recognized 20-year Wall Street veteran with an elite pedigree in Brian Chase." said Rob Chang, CEO of Gryphon Digital Mining. "Working with and hiring the best is a fundamental philosophy at Gryphon Digital Mining and we are pleased to welcome Brian to the management team."

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. Gryphon Digital Mining is an innovative venture in the cryptocurrency space dedicated to helping bring digital assets onto the clean energy grid. With a talented leadership team coming from globally recognized brands, Gryphon Digital is assembling thought leaders to improve digital asset network infrastructure. Its Bitcoin mining operation has a net carbon-negative footprint, and the company's long-term strategy is to be the first vertically integrated crypto miner with a wholly-owned, 100 percent renewable energy supply. More information is available on https://gryphondigitalmining.com/ .

