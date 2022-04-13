Gryphon Digital Mining Further Enhances Pedigreed Board

Gryphon adds Blockchain, Cryptocurrency Strategy and Regulatory thought leader to its industry-leading team

NEW YORK, April 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. ("Gryphon," "Gryphon Mining," or the "Company") today announced Margaret Rosenfeld, a blockchain, cryptocurrency strategy and regulatory thought leader has joined the Company's board of directors as an independent director. Since March 2022, Margaret has served as the Chief Strategy and Legal Officer of Deltec International Group, a leading financial services and insurance group focused on innovation and positive disruption. Prior to that, Margaret was a law partner at K&L Gates, LLP, where she co-chaired its global Digital Assets, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency practice. Margaret has more than 25 years of corporate, financing, strategic and securities experience focused on large private and public technology companies both in the United States and internationally, having also practiced law with Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP in Tokyo, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer in London and Frankfurt and Smith Anderson in the Research Triangle Park region.

Margaret has been actively involved in the cryptocurrency industry since 2015, advising crypto mining and hosting companies, DeFi platforms, DAOs, NFT issuers and platforms, stable coin companies, and many other innovators in the industry. Margaret has engaged in service activities including serving on the NY Bar's Committee on Securities Regulation, the NC Board of Science, Technology and Innovation, and the NC board of the National Association Corporate Directors. Margaret served as the Honorary German Consul for North Carolina (while maintaining her law practice) from January 2014 to December 2021, which was a joint diplomatic appointment by the U.S. State Department and the German government. She is a 1997 graduate of the George Washington University law school with highest honors/order of the coif and received a B.A. from Rutgers University (summa cum laude) in 1992.

"2022 is expected to be the year of the regulator in the cryptocurrency industry and being armed with notable minds who understand the convergence of technology and regulation globally will be of paramount importance for a bitcoin miner" said Rob Chang, CEO of Gryphon Digital Mining. "Margaret's deep experience and status as a thought leader in the digital asset space will be a key advantage for Gryphon. We are very pleased to welcome Margaret to the board and look forward to her leadership."

About Gryphon Digital Mining

Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. Gryphon Digital Mining is an innovative venture in the cryptocurrency space dedicated to helping bring digital assets onto the clean energy grid. With a talented leadership team coming from globally recognized brands, Gryphon Digital is assembling thought leaders to improve digital asset network infrastructure. Its Bitcoin mining operation has a net carbon-negative footprint, and the company's long-term strategy is to be the first vertically integrated crypto miner with a wholly-owned, 100 percent renewable energy supply. More information is available on https://gryphondigitalmining.com/.

