Gryphon Financial Partners Hires U.S. Bank Executive

Gryphon welcomes new Managing Executive, Head of Strategic Planning and Development

COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon Financial Partners, an investment advisor firm headquartered in Columbus, Ohio has hired ex-U.S. Bank executive and leader Randi Bellner. He brings over 30 years of strategic wealth and high-net worth experience and will be joining Gryphon as Managing Executive, Head of Strategic Planning and Development.

Bellner will be responsible for new market development, performance, strategy, thought leadership, and execution of the firm's mission and key objectives. "I wanted to be part of an organization solely focused on the wealth and life needs of their clients and families. I was very attracted to the leadership, the culture, the differentiating platform, and most importantly the client centric approach. The mission at Gryphon is very clear, to make people's lives better, and I am extremely excited and grateful for the opportunity to work with such an outstanding team."

Joel Guth, CEO and Founder of Gryphon stated, "Randi is an outstanding addition to Gryphon's leadership team bringing years of high-level Fortune 500 experience. He will be instrumental in expanding our geographical markets as well as deepening our penetration in current markets."

About Gryphon:

As a comprehensive wealth management firm headquartered in the Arena District in Columbus, Ohio with over $1.4 Billion of assets, Gryphon safeguards and protects clients' personal wealth, retirement assets, business equity, and legacies. Learn more at www.gryphonfp.com

