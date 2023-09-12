Gryphon Financial Partners Welcomes the Northwest Ohio Group from PNC

News provided by

Gryphon Financial Partners

12 Sep, 2023, 10:10 ET

"Gryphon more than checked all the boxes." – Callie Jacoby, CFP®

TOLEDO, Ohio, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon Financial Partners is pleased to announce that Callie Jacoby, CFP®, Robert Swansboro, CFP®, Jennifer Poirier, JD, CFP®, CEPA, CTFA, Kristen Nicholson, CTFA, and Ebony Harris have joined Gryphon Financial Partners in Toledo, Ohio.

The GFP Wealth Management – Northwest Ohio Group is a highly credentialed advisory team with over 100 years of experience in the financial services industry deeply committed to their community. Their board and community involvement includes the Toledo Zoo and Aquarium, Toledo Estate Planning Council, Pettisville School Foundation, Imagination Station – Toledo's Science Center, Toledo Opera, The Valentine Theatre, United Way, and more.

Callie Jacoby states, "Individually, we interviewed over fifteen different, potential firms, and we each found Gryphon. We chose Gryphon because it was important to us to join a firm with a client focused and collaborative culture, is financially sound, is committed to community, and allows us to remain as a fiduciary for our clients. Gryphon more than checked all the boxes."

Randi Bellner, Managing Executive and Head of Strategic Planning and Development at Gryphon said, "The entire Gryphon organization, CEO/Founder Joel Guth, and I are thrilled to welcome Callie, Bob, Jennifer, Kristen, and Ebony to Gryphon. Their passion for serving their clients and making positive impacts in their lives is a perfect fit for the Gryphon culture. We are committed to supporting them with our capabilities and resources to help their practice grow and thrive in the Northwest Ohio market."

About Gryphon Financial Partners:

As a comprehensive wealth management firm headquartered in the Arena District in Columbus, Ohio with over $1.4 billion of assets, Gryphon safeguards and protects personal wealth, retirement assets, and business equity. They do this by offering a full range of services such as strategic asset allocation, private investment opportunities, risk management, wealth transfer strategies, philanthropic planning, lending strategies, and extensive financial planning.

Learn more at gryphonfp.com.

SOURCE Gryphon Financial Partners

Also from this source

Gryphon Financial Partners Hires U.S. Bank Executive

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.