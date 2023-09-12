Gryphon Financial Partners Welcomes the Northwest Ohio Group from PNC

"Gryphon more than checked all the boxes." – Callie Jacoby, CFP®

TOLEDO, Ohio, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon Financial Partners is pleased to announce that Callie Jacoby, CFP®, Robert Swansboro, CFP®, Jennifer Poirier, JD, CFP®, CEPA, CTFA, Kristen Nicholson, CTFA, and Ebony Harris have joined Gryphon Financial Partners in Toledo, Ohio.

The GFP Wealth Management – Northwest Ohio Group is a highly credentialed advisory team with over 100 years of experience in the financial services industry deeply committed to their community. Their board and community involvement includes the Toledo Zoo and Aquarium, Toledo Estate Planning Council, Pettisville School Foundation, Imagination Station – Toledo's Science Center, Toledo Opera, The Valentine Theatre, United Way, and more.

Callie Jacoby states, "Individually, we interviewed over fifteen different, potential firms, and we each found Gryphon. We chose Gryphon because it was important to us to join a firm with a client focused and collaborative culture, is financially sound, is committed to community, and allows us to remain as a fiduciary for our clients. Gryphon more than checked all the boxes."

Randi Bellner, Managing Executive and Head of Strategic Planning and Development at Gryphon said, "The entire Gryphon organization, CEO/Founder Joel Guth, and I are thrilled to welcome Callie, Bob, Jennifer, Kristen, and Ebony to Gryphon. Their passion for serving their clients and making positive impacts in their lives is a perfect fit for the Gryphon culture. We are committed to supporting them with our capabilities and resources to help their practice grow and thrive in the Northwest Ohio market."

As a comprehensive wealth management firm headquartered in the Arena District in Columbus, Ohio with over $1.4 billion of assets, Gryphon safeguards and protects personal wealth, retirement assets, and business equity. They do this by offering a full range of services such as strategic asset allocation, private investment opportunities, risk management, wealth transfer strategies, philanthropic planning, lending strategies, and extensive financial planning.

