Gryphon Gear® Announces the Introduction of their Taurus Vapor-Radiation Barrier Sleeping Bag

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon Gear Inc. has announced the introduction of the Taurus VRB™ Sleeping Bag. An innovative, patent pending, vapor-radiation barrier lining has been incorporated in their latest product release. In addition to the cutting edge lining, the Taurus VRB™ also features a light weight, 10D nylon exterior and 900 fill power goose down making it one of the lightest cold weather bags on the market today.

Gryphon Gear Tarus Vapor-Radiation Barrier Sleeping Bag

Dr. Gary Benninger, founder and President of Gryphon Gear® noted that "a sleeping person loses heat by means of the four heat transfer mechanisms, conduction, convection radiation and evaporation. Conventional sleeping bags address two of the four mechanisms, conduction and convection but not radiation and evaporation. By using an aluminized Dyneema® lining we have also addressed heat loss by radiation and evaporation. This feature extends the lower usable temperature range of the bag by 10 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit for any given thickness or weight of insulation. The result is a lighter warmer sleeping bag."

"Winter backpacking and mountaineering presents unique challenges due to the cold and the additional weight of the necessary equipment required to keep warm. We expect our Taurus VRB™ Sleeping Bag will be the choice of cold weather backpackers and climbers that are willing to spend the money to save that extra weight," commented Pierce Fitzpatrick, Gryphon Gear® Vice President of Sales and Marketing.

Gryphon Gear® manufactures and sells premium down quilts and sleeping bags to thru-hikers, backpackers and mountaineers. The company was founded and is run by people that have extensive backpacking and climbing experience and the technical ability to translate that experience into innovative products.

Gryphon Gear Inc. is a Michigan registered company. All Gyrphon Gear® products are designed and manufactured in the USA using globally sourced materials. Visit Gryphon Gear® at www.gryphongear.com.

Dyneema® is a registered trademark of DSM.

Contact Information:

Pierce Fitzpatrick

Gryphon Gear Inc.

V.P. Sales & Marketing

221202@email4pr.com

734-660-5720

Dr. Gary Benninger

Gryphon Gear Inc.

President

221202@email4pr.com

248-318-0802

SOURCE Gryphon Gear Inc.

Related Links

http://www.gryphongear.com

