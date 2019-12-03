Gryphon House Releases Building on Whole Leadership

LEWISVILLE, N.C., Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon House, Inc. announces Building on Whole Leadership: Energizing and Strengthening Your Early Childhood Program, a practical guide for early childhood directors, administrators, and principals to develop a more inspirational approach to leadership.

A nationwide report found that attrition rates of the teaching force, especially of teachers new to the field, are steadily rising. In fact, 41 percent of teachers leave the profession within their first five years. The reasons for departure are consistent: dissatisfaction with salaries, classroom resources, student misbehavior, accountability, opportunities for development, input into decision making, and school leadership.

"In a complex and changing landscape of scarce funding, high turnover rates, and differing views about priorities, the early childhood profession needs an anchor," said Marie Masterson, PhD, Director of Quality Assessment, McCormick Center for Early Childhood Leadership. "My colleagues and I developed the Whole Leadership Framework as a solution to create a unified vision for our work and to help early childhood professionals inspire their staffs' collaboration, creativity, and ethical commitment—key functions of a quality early childhood team—to strengthen the profession."

Using the Whole Leadership Framework's three domains—leadership essentials, pedagogical leadership, and administrative leadership—Building on Whole Leadership will teach early childhood leaders how to:

Develop foundational leadership attributes and competencies

Use both day-to-day management and long-range leadership skills

Encourage family engagement

Advocate for children and families in their community

Inspire staff to see the value of their work and invest their best efforts

Building on Whole Leadership was published October 1, 2019. To request a free excerpt or e-galley copy, contact ashleigh@ghbooks.com.

ISBN 978-0-87659-824-5; 176 pp.; PB and e-book; $29.95.

The McCormick Center for Early Childhood Leadership at National Louis University is a thought and research leader in early childhood and includes Building on Whole Leadership authors Teri Talan, EdD, JD, Michael W. Louis Chair and Senior Policy Advisor; Marie Masterson, PhD, Director of Quality Assessment; Michael Abel, PhD, Director of Research and Evaluation; and Jill Bella, EdD, Director of Professional Learning.

Gryphon House, Inc., is an award-winning publisher of resource books for parents and teachers of children from birth through age eight. Filled with developmentally appropriate and easy-to-use strategies, Gryphon House books provide parents and teachers with the tools they need to bring the joy of learning to young children.

