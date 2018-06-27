Gryphon House Releases Creative Investigations in Early Science

STEM programs continue to grow in popularity in early childhood education; although, science continues to be one of the most neglected subjects in preschool classrooms. A recent study found that less than 5 percent of time in preschool involves planned science, and children are only present in science areas 15 percent of the time during free play.

"Young children are born scientists with an innate desire to analyze and investigate their environments, and educators can support them with creative, challenging science experiences," said Angela Eckhoff, PhD. "With more science-related teaching resources that feature open-ended and project-approach learning, educators can nurture children's inherent sense of wonder while teaching complicated science topics and problem-solving skills."

Dr. Eckhoff provides educators with practical and approachable ways to intentionally foster young scientists' hands-on, minds-on explorations across various scientific topics:

Matter and physical properties

Physical and chemical changes

Conservation and sustainability

Earth and space systems

Creative Investigations in Early Science provides educators with lessons built on pedagogical practices for guided inquiry and creative thinking. The resource book includes science experiences based on the 5E inquiry model (engage, explore, explain, extend/elaborate and evaluate) and incorporates the Next Generation Science Standards. Ideal for educators of children ages 4–6, this book builds on topics featured in the Creative Investigations series.

About the Author

Angela Eckhoff, PhD, is an associate professor of teaching and learning in the Early Childhood Education program and is codirector of the Virginia Early Childhood Policy Center at Old Dominion University. She holds a dual PhD from the University of Colorado–Boulder in educational psychology and cognitive science. She is the author of the Creative Investigations series available from Gryphon House.

About Gryphon House, Inc.

Gryphon House, Inc., is an award-winning publisher of resource books for parents and teachers of children from birth through age eight. Filled with developmentally appropriate and easy-to-use strategies, Gryphon House books provide parents and teachers with the tools they need to bring the joy of learning to young children.

