Gryphon House Releases Don't Look Away: Embracing Anti-Bias Classrooms

LEWISVILLE, N.C., Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon House, Inc. announces Don't Look Away: Embracing Anti-Bias Classrooms, a resource book leading early childhood professionals to explore issues of bias, equity, low expectations, and family engagement to help them develop culturally responsive education experiences.

Every day, 250 children are suspended from school. Many are children of color, deprived of opportunities to experience learning at the same rate and quality as white children.

"Implicit biases are automatic, uncontrolled cognitive processes that affect our attitudes toward others. If not addressed, they can demolish a child's opportunity for education," said Iheoma Iruka, PhD. "Our goal is to help educators recognize bias in the classroom and to provide them with ways to mitigate inequitable experiences."

Featuring strategies, tools, and information to help educators create culturally responsive and equitable learning environments, Don't Look Away challenges them to consider their perceptions:

Identify their own unconscious biases—we all have them!

Recognize and minimize bias in the classroom, school, and community

Connect with children and their families

Help close the opportunity gap for children from marginalized communities

Ideal for educators of children ranging from pre-K to grade 5, this book features exercises and discussion topics to promote rich discussions.

Don't Look Away will be available April 1, 2020 and is available for preorder now. To request a free excerpt or e-galley copy, contact ashleigh@ghbooks.com.

ISBN 978-0-87659-843-6; 152 pp.; PB and e-book; $24.95.

Iheoma Iruka, PhD is chief research officer for HighScope Educational Research Foundation and a former research director at FPG Child Development Institute at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Stephanie Curenton, PhD is a tenured associate professor in the Wheelock College of Education and Human Development at Boston University and director of the Ecology of School Readiness Lab.

Tonia Durden, PhD is a clinical associate professor of early childhood and elementary education and is a program coordinator at the Georgia State University College of Education and Human Development.

Kerry-Ann Escayg, PhD is an assistant professor of early childhood education at the University of Nebraska–Omaha.

Gryphon House, Inc. is an award-winning publisher of resource books for parents and teachers of children from birth through age eight. Filled with developmentally appropriate and easy-to-use strategies, Gryphon House books provide parents and teachers with the tools they need to bring the joy of learning to young children.

