Gryphon House Releases Fun Baby Learning Games

While the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends infants younger than 19 months should not be exposed to any digital media, a recent study found 14 percent of infants watch at least two hours of media per day, and almost one third of children under 3 have TVs in their bedrooms. Infant brain development occurs the most rapidly in the first three years, as their brains form more than a million neural connections each second. Research shows consistent high-quality language and interpersonal connections play a key role in infant development and later academic success.

Sally Goldberg, PhD, crafted an activity book that replaces screen time with interactive and engaging activities that bond caregivers with children. Activities range from physical movements to cognitive games to sensory explorations that incorporate theory and research in a fun and collaborative way.

"While many conveniences have come our way in the digital age, none has made guiding children through their years of growth and development any quicker, easier or less complex," said Goldberg. "I want to help parents and caregivers see how they can boost children's cognitive growth and help them reach developmental milestones more quickly through shared experiences and playful learning that doesn't require screens."

Fun Baby Learning Games: Activities to Support Development in Infants, Toddlers, and Two-Year-Olds will be widely available June 1, 2018. The book is available for preorder now. To request a free excerpt or e-galley copy, contact ashleigh@ghbooks.com.

ISBN 978-0-87659-748-4; 208 pp.; PB and e-book; $24.95.

About the Author

Sally Goldberg, PhD, has worked as an instructor of early childhood education on the adjunct faculties of Nova Southeastern University, Barry University, and the University of Phoenix. She has bachelor's and master's degrees from Cornell University and a PhD from the University of Miami. www.earlychildhoodnews.net

About Gryphon House, Inc.

Gryphon House, Inc., is an award-winning publisher of resource books for parents and teachers of children from birth through age eight. Filled with developmentally appropriate and easy-to-use strategies, Gryphon House books provide parents and teachers with the tools they need to bring the joy of learning to young children.

