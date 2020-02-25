Gryphon House Releases Provoking Curiosity

LEWISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon House, Inc. announces Provoking Curiosity: Student-Led STEAM Learning for Pre-K to Third Grade, a guide to making STEAM explorations more approachable in everyday classrooms using common classroom materials.

"With jam-packed days and mounting expectations, today's educators are pressed for time and pushed to follow rigid, fast-paced curricula—so it's no wonder they struggle to incorporate STEAM activities each day," said Angela Eckhoff, PhD. "I want teachers to know they don't have to be engineering or mathematical experts, or have complicated classroom materials, to teach children invaluable STEAM concepts."

Provoking Curiosity brings new and easy-to-execute STEAM learning experiences that encourage children to think, explore, and wonder. Each exploration builds on core ideas in the STEAM disciplines, develops higher-level thinking skills, and uses readily available materials in early childhood classrooms. Readers will learn how to use STEAM provocations throughout their busy days to:

Jump start the morning

Decompress and reenergize midday

Occupy children who complete assigned classroom work early

Incentivize children to complete a goal

Transition between the busier times of day and planned classroom work times

End the day building children's collaboration and communication skills

Provoking Curiosity will be available May 1, 2020, and is available for preorder now. To request a free excerpt or e-galley copy, contact ashleigh@ghbooks.com.

ISBN 978-0-87659-847-4; 112 pp.; PB and e-book; $29.95.

Angela Eckhoff, PhD, is an associate professor of teaching and learning in the Early Childhood Education program and is codirector of the Virginia Early Childhood Policy Center at Old Dominion University. She holds a dual PhD from the University of Colorado–Boulder in educational psychology and cognitive science. She is the author of the Creative Investigations series available from Gryphon House.

Gryphon House, Inc., is an award-winning publisher of resource books for parents and teachers of children from birth through age eight. Filled with developmentally appropriate and easy-to-use strategies, Gryphon House books provide parents and teachers with the tools they need to bring the joy of learning to young children.

SOURCE Gryphon House, Inc.

