Gryphon House Releases Simple Acts

"Teaching young children to be socially conscious and community oriented can be a daunting task, especially for agenda-packed families," said author Natalie Silverstein, MPH. "That doesn't make those values any less important! When children experience the joy of helping others, their acts of service contribute to their personal, academic and future professional growth."

A 2017 University of Wisconsin–Madison study found significant positive effects of youth volunteerism ranging from higher self-esteem and self-efficacy to improved academic outcomes and commitment to moral principles. The study also found that volunteering helps children develop lifelong competencies, including communication, leadership and problem-solving skills.

Simple Acts brings parents practical, easy-to-do ideas to involve the whole family–-including children of all ages–-in volunteering and helping others in the community. Silverstein shares advice, tips and real-life stories detailing how parents can incorporate hands-on community service experiences into their families' daily lives.

"I created this fun, easy-to-use guide because I believe you're never too young to volunteer."

Featuring step-by-step instructions, this resource book will help parents learn how to choose community-service options, how to integrate volunteering and service into an already-busy schedule, and the value of service in bringing up compassionate children.

Simple Acts will be widely available April 1, 2019. The book is available for preorder now. To request a free excerpt or e-galley copy, contact ashleigh@ghbooks.com.

ISBN 978-0-87659-813-9; 128 pp.; PB and e-book; $19.95.

About the Author

Natalie Silverstein, MPH, is the volunteer coordinator of Doing Good Together™ in New York City. She is a frequent presenter to parents, faculty, students and community groups and is a contributor to parenting blog mommypoppins.com. She holds a master's degree in public health from Yale University. She and her family regularly make time to volunteer in their community.

About Gryphon House, Inc.

Gryphon House, Inc., is an award-winning publisher of resource books for parents and teachers of children from birth through age eight. Filled with developmentally appropriate and easy-to-use strategies, Gryphon House books provide parents and teachers with the tools they need to bring the joy of learning to young children.

