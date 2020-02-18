Gryphon House Releases The Basics of Starting a Child-Care Business

LEWISVILLE, N.C., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon House, Inc. announces The Basics of Starting a Child-Care Business, a guide to each step of planning, developing, and launching your own child-care business.

"As more families shift to both parents working outside the home, the demand for high-quality child care continues to rise, creating a vast opportunity for early childhood entrepreneurs," said Marnie Forestieri, CDA, CEO and founder, Young Innovators. "I am developing this series to better equip entrepreneurial educators to answer the market's demand and to approach early learning with a different, more innovative mindset."

The first book in The Business of Child Care series, The Basics of Starting a Child-Care Business is a versatile resource that covers the information entrepreneurs need. Readers will learn how to:

Decode the economics of the child-care business

Write a comprehensive business plan

Conduct a market analysis

Prepare a thorough financial plan

Plan the company's organization, strategy, and implementation

Apply for financing

Ideal for current and aspiring child-care directors and entrepreneurs, The Basics of Starting a Child-Care Business features practical and approachable guidance through all facets of starting a child-care center, with a workbook-style approach.

With more than 20 years of business experience and as a multisite operator of profitable high-quality child-care centers, Forestieri is an expert early childhood entrepreneur. She has been a franchisee, independent child-care center owner, and franchisor. She is a nationally recognized author and speaker who has earned accolades in her career.

The Basics of Starting a Child-Care Business will be available May 1, 2020, and is available for preorder now. To request a free excerpt or e-galley copy, contact ashleigh@ghbooks.com.

ISBN 978-0-87659-837-5; 104 pp.; PB and e-book; $21.95.

Marnie Forestieri, CDA, is founder and CEO of Young Innovators, a subscription-based childcare model. Prior to starting her career in child care, Marnie was a journalist for CNN Spanish in Asia and the VP of marketing of a large telecommunications company. She holds a BS in business administration, a CDA certificate, and a director's credential and is a graduate of the Stanford University Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative.

Gryphon House, Inc. is an award-winning publisher of resource books for parents and teachers of children from birth through age eight. Filled with developmentally appropriate and easy-to-use strategies, Gryphon House books provide parents and teachers with the tools they need to bring the joy of learning to young children.

SOURCE Gryphon House Inc.

