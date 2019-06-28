Gryphon Investors Announces Close Of Gryphon V At Hard Cap Of $2.1 Billion In Commitments

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon"), today announced that it held a final closing of Gryphon Partners V, LP ("Gryphon V") at its hard cap of $2.1 billion of aggregate commitments. The fund was oversubscribed and exceeded its original target of $1.5 billion. To date, Gryphon V has made six platform investments in LEARN Behavioral, Milani Cosmetics, RegEd, RoC Skincare, Shermco Industries, and Transportation Insight.

David Andrews, Founder and CEO, said, "As in the past, we are very grateful for the interest we have received from our existing and new partners. The encouragement and support by our longstanding core partners of Gryphon's model of integrating deal and operating professionals to identify, acquire, and build top-tier companies, while creating attractive risk-adjusted returns for our investors, has fueled our success."

Gryphon V continues the firm's 22-year history of partnering with management teams in North America to build leading businesses in diverse, recession-resistant industries. The fund aggressively pursues growth, both organically and through add-on acquisitions, in business services, consumer products and services, healthcare, industrial growth, and software industries.

Gryphon V's investors include a diverse group of domestic and international pension funds, insurance companies, asset managers, endowments, foundations, and high net worth families. Approximately 38% of Gryphon V's commitments are from limited partners based outside the United States.

"We are pleased to have reached our fundraising goal, while also completing six new platform investments for Gryphon V during the first year of the fund's activation, resulting in over half of its capital committed to attractive, recession-resistant companies," commented Nick Orum, Co-Founder and President. "In addition to the substantial and fast Gryphon V commitments made by our core partners, these achievements were made possible by the hard work of our uniquely-integrated team of Gryphon professionals, along with our talented, relevant, and actively-engaged executive advisors."

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors ( www.gryphoninvestors.com ) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management teams. The firm has managed over $4.8 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon V is targeting equity investments of approximately $100 million to $300 million, per portfolio company, including often co-investments by its limited partners. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

Contact:

Blicksilver Public Relations, Inc.

Caroline Luz

(203) 656-2829

caroline@blicksilverpr.com

Or

Jennifer Hurson

(845) 507-0571

jennifer@blicksilverpr.com

SOURCE Gryphon Investors

