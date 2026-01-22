Gryphon Investors-Backed Metagenics Acquires Probiotic Brand Symprove

Concurrent Recapitalization Positions Leading Global Nutritional Supplements Brand for Future Growth

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Metagenics, the #1 doctor-recommended professional supplement brand, today announced it has acquired Symprove, a UK-based probiotic brand, from bd-capital. Symprove is the UK's number one probiotic and the brand most recommended by healthcare practitioners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Concurrently with this transaction, Metagenics and its sponsor, Gryphon Investors, announced it completed a strategic debt recapitalization to provide Metagenics with ample capital to continue investing in organic and M&A growth opportunities.

Ryan Fagan, Deal Partner in Gryphon's Consumer Group, said, "We have never been more excited for the future of Metagenics. Symprove's differentiated product is highly strategic for Metagenics's portfolio of practitioner-recommended supplements. Through its global network of partnerships with healthcare practitioners, Metagenics will be able to grow patient engagement and improve patient results with Symprove's technology in markets around the world. This acquisition is a significant inflection point for our partnership with Metagenics, and we are eager to pursue similar strategic acquisition opportunities."

Symprove's clinically proven, water-based formulation addresses digestive illnesses and discomfort and is focused on improving the health of users' gut microbiome. Symprove will continue to be led by CEO Will Bowler.

Patrick Sly, Metagenics CEO, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Symprove to Metagenics. Its science-based, unique probiotic formulation centers on the gut microbiome – a core area for Metagenics – and is a great fit for our family of supplements. We look forward to working with Will and his team to further develop products that we believe will support the health and wellness of millions of consumers globally."

Mr. Bowler added, "After substantial growth during our partnership with bd-capital, becoming part of Metagenics is a great next step for Symprove as we look to scale and reach a wider market. Together, we will work toward becoming the world's leading brand in gut health."

Greenhill & Co. International LLP and Spayne Lindsay & Co. acted as financial advisors to Gryphon; Kirkland & Ellis acted as legal advisor; and KPMG provided accounting and financial due diligence services. Jefferies, Stephenson Harwood, PwC, and OC&C acted as advisors to bd-capital.

About Symprove

Symprove is the UK's number one probiotic and the most recommended probiotic by healthcare practitioners. Symprove's liquid format containing live, active multi-strain bacteria, supported by its patented delivery system allowing the bacteria to "arrive, survive and thrive" in the gut, is recognized as uniquely effective by some of the world's leading academics. The company's daily-use product is growing rapidly, fueled both by increasing consumer awareness and recommendations from doctors and nutritionists across the world.

About Metagenics

Founded in 1983 and based in Aliso Viejo, CA with facilities across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, Metagenics is a leading global nutritional supplement company. For over 40 years, Metagenics has delivered high-quality, science-based nutritional supplements, medical foods, and lifestyle programs to support healthcare practitioners as they help patients achieve health and wellness goals. With a heritage of breakthrough science, innovative products, practitioner education, and dedicated partnerships, Metagenics has become one of the most trusted health and wellness brands worldwide, and today is the #1 doctor-recommended professional supplement brand in the United States.

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors is a leading middle-market private investment firm focused on growing competitively-advantaged companies in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, Software, and Technology Solutions & Services sectors. With more than $10 billion of assets under management, Gryphon prioritizes investments in which it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners, and management teams to accelerate the building of leading, high-quality companies and generate enduring value through its integrated deal and operations business model. Since 1999, Gryphon's highly-differentiated model integrates its well-proven Operations Resources Group, which is led by full-time, Gryphon senior operating executives with general management, artificial intelligence, human capital acquisition and development, acquisition due diligence and integration planning, treasury, finance, and accounting expertise. Gryphon's three core investment strategies include its Flagship, Heritage, and Junior Capital strategies, each with dedicated funds of capital. The Flagship and Heritage strategies target equity investments of $50 million to $500 million per portfolio company. The Junior Capital strategy targets investments of $10 million to $25 million in junior securities of credit facilities, arranged by leading middle-market lenders, in both Gryphon-controlled companies, as well as in other private equity-backed companies operating in Gryphon's targeted investment sectors.

Contact:

Lambert by LLYC

Caroline Luz

[email protected]

or

Jennifer Hurson

[email protected]

SOURCE Metagenics