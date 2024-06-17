Gryphon Investors-Backed Thermal Technology Distribution Solutions Acquires Thermal Devices

Acquisition Expands Platform's Footprint into the Mid-Atlantic, Adds Heat Trace Offerings

CINCINNATI, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thermal Technology Distribution Solutions ("TTDS"), a platform for the distribution of industrial temperature management and related products, today announced it has acquired Thermal Devices ("TD" or "the Company"), a value-added distributor of industrial electric heaters, controls, thermocouples, and related products to manufacturers. Also included in the transaction is Heat Tracing Sales, the Company's heat trace cables, controls, and engineering support business serving mechanical and electrical contractors.

Founded more than 50 years ago by William Strayton, Thermal Devices has been led for three decades by his son Rob Strayton, who will remain with the Mt. Airy, Maryland-based Company and will retain a significant equity stake. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"Thermal Devices is an exciting company that expands our footprint into the Mid-Atlantic and augments TTDS' heat trace and engineering capabilities," said Jeff Collier, CEO of TTDS. "Thermal Devices provides TTDS with a physical base to better service customers in the East and reinforces TTDS' position as the nation's leading provider of thermal management solutions."

Thermal Devices marks the fourth investment for TTDS, established in September 2023 by middle-market private equity firm Gryphon Investors through Gryphon's Heritage Fund, the firm's small-cap investment strategy. TTDS previously acquired Big Chief, Inc., Proheat, and Southwest Heater and Controls.

"Partnering with TTDS and Gryphon allows Thermal Devices to build upon the successful legacy and reputation that we have established in the Mid-Atlantic for over half a century," said Rob Strayton. "My family and the TD team were impressed with the rapid growth of TTDS and are excited to work with them because of the many advantages the TTDS platform offers our customers, suppliers, and employees."

"Completing three add-on acquisitions within months of establishing TTDS validates our position as the clear buyer of choice for thermal management product distributors," said Jeff Pembroke, Operating Partner of Gryphon's Heritage Fund. "We continue to pursue organic growth and acquisition opportunities with high-quality distribution partners that align with TTDS' vision of providing the highest level of support for our customers and suppliers."

About Thermal Technology Distribution Solutions

Cincinnati, Ohio-based TTDS was established in 2023 by Gryphon Investors, a leading middle-market private equity firm, as a platform for the distribution of industrial temperature management and related products, including electric process heating, sensors, and controls. TTDS is the parent company of Big Chief Inc., Proheat, Southwest Heater and Controls, and Thermal Devices.

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on profitably-growing and competitively-advantaged companies in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, and Software sectors. With approximately $9 billion of assets under management, Gryphon prioritizes investments in which it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners, and executives to accelerate the building of leading companies and generate enduring value through its integrated deal and operations business model. Gryphon's highly-differentiated model integrates its well-proven Operations Resources Group, which is led by full-time Gryphon senior operating executives with general management, human capital acquisition and development, treasury, finance and accounting expertises. Gryphon's three core investment strategies include its Flagship, Heritage and Junior Capital strategies, each with dedicated funds of capital. The Flagship and Heritage strategies target equity investments of $50 million to $350 million per portfolio company. The Junior Capital strategy targets investments in junior securities of credit facilities, arranged by leading middle-market lenders, in both Gryphon-controlled companies, as well as in other private equity-backed companies operating in Gryphon's targeted investment sectors.

Contact :

Lambert

Caroline Luz

203-570-6462

[email protected]

or

Jennifer Hurson

845-507-0571

[email protected]

SOURCE TTDS