Gryphon Investors Completes Sale of RoC Skincare to Bridgepoint

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, announced today that it has completed the sale of RoC Skincare ("RoC" or "the Company") to Bridgepoint Europe VII, a fund focused on investing in mid-market growth businesses. Financial terms were not disclosed.

"We are proud to have supported RoC's growth to become a recognized leader in the dermatologist-recommended skincare category," said Matt Farron, Partner at Gryphon.

Founded in Paris in 1957 by Dr. Jean-Charles Lissarrague, RoC is one of the largest independent skincare brands worldwide, offering clinically proven, dermatologist-backed skin health solutions. RoC introduced the first hypoallergenic skincare products, the first broad-spectrum UV protection, and the first stabilized Retinol products. RoC's products are sold globally, including in the U.S., Canada, Europe, Australia and China.

Since Gryphon's initial investment in 2019, the Company has experienced significant organic growth, broadened its distribution footprint in the U.S. and internationally, and meaningfully expanded the product portfolio. The brand delivers highly efficacious products that promote healthy skin across all ages and demographics.

"RoC is a great example of how Gryphon employs its integrated deal and operations model to build leading companies and we look forward to leveraging this experience as we support more companies in the beauty and personal care space," said Eddie Douglas, Managing Director at Gryphon.

Steven LaMonte, Executive Chairman of RoC, noted, "We are grateful to have worked with RoC's talented management team, and we believe the Company will have a great future under Bridgepoint as it integrates additional products and moves into new markets."

Fernando Acosta, CEO of RoC Skincare, added, "Working with Gryphon provided our brand with the resources to expand our market presence and drive growth at a significant pace. Our partnership helped RoC build a world-class management team and a thriving brand. We are grateful to Gryphon for the resources they have given us over the past five years and believe that they positioned RoC for continued success as we enter our next phase of growth with Bridgepoint."

RoC is one of multiple investments made by Gryphon across the beauty category. Gryphon currently owns Goodier, a leading contract manufacturer and developer of comprehensive skincare solutions; Milani Cosmetics, one of the fastest growing mass color brands in the U.S.; and Revision Skincare, a leading physician-dispensed, medical-grade skincare brand.

RoC was advised by M&A advisor Raymond James, legal advisor Kirkland & Ellis and financial and tax due diligence advisor PWC. Gryphon was advised in the transaction by CG Sawaya Partners (operating under Canaccord Genuity), which also originally advised on the sale of Roc Skincare from Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors ( www.gryphoninvestors.com ) is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on profitably-growing and competitively-advantaged companies in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, and Software sectors. With approximately $9 billion of assets under management, Gryphon prioritizes investments in which it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners, and executives to accelerate the building of leading companies and generate enduring value through its integrated deal and operations business model. Gryphon's highly-differentiated model integrates its well-proven Operations Resources Group, which is led by full-time, Gryphon senior operating executives with general management, human capital acquisition and development, treasury, finance, and accounting expertises. Gryphon's three core investment strategies include its Flagship, Heritage, and Junior Capital strategies, each with dedicated funds of capital. The Flagship and Heritage strategies target equity investments of $50 million to $350 million per portfolio company. The Junior Capital strategy targets investments in junior securities of credit facilities, arranged by leading middle-market lenders, in both Gryphon-controlled companies, as well as in other private equity-backed companies operating in Gryphon's targeted investment sectors.

