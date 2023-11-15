Gryphon Investors Named to Inc.'s 2023 List of Founder-Friendly Investors

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon"), a leading middle-market private equity firm, announced today that it has been named to the Inc. 2023 Founder-Friendly Investors list. The list recognizes private equity, venture capital, and debt firms with the best track records of backing entrepreneurs and helping them drive business growth.

Nick Orum, Co-CEO and Chief Investment Officer noted, "Gryphon is proud of our work alongside founders and families as they build thriving companies. We strive to support our portfolio companies by building sustainable and enduring businesses through the breadth and depth of our financial advisory, operational resources, and deep industry expertise within our target sectors. We are delighted to receive the Inc. founder-friendly designation, and we look forward to continued partnerships with future entrepreneurs."

The firm invests in companies across the Business Services, Consumer Products & Services, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, and Software sectors. Among the many founder-led businesses that Gryphon has supported, those considered in the application include Washing Systems, LLC, CORA Health Services, FieldRoutes, and Heritage Distribution Holdings.

Created as a resource of investment firms committed to supporting founder-led companies, Inc.'s list is now in its fifth year. This year's list showcases 218 firms, all of which have remained actively involved with the businesses in which they invest.

"Now more than ever, founder-led companies need financing partners that offer guidance, expertise, and understanding—not just capital. These are the private equity, venture capital, and debt firms that have founders' backs when it comes to accelerating growth," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. Business Media.

To see the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/founder-friendly-investors/2023.

Award selections are determined based on Inc.'s evaluation of written submissions detailing a firm's experience in working with entrepreneurs and family-owned businesses. Inc. also asks founders who have had private equity and venture capital investors to share their experiences partnering with their financial sponsors, and reviews data on portfolio company growth during those partnerships.

This award is the opinion of the party conferring the award and not of Gryphon Investors. Gryphon Investors submitted a nomination and paid a submission fee. There can be no assurance that other providers or surveys would reach the same conclusion as Inc.

About Gryphon Investors

Gryphon Investors ( www.gryphoninvestors.com ) is a leading middle-market private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively advantaged companies in the Business Services, Consumer, Healthcare, Industrial Growth, and Software sectors. With approximately $9 billion of assets under management, Gryphon prioritizes investments in which it can form strong partnerships with founders, owners, and executives to accelerate the building of leading companies and generate enduring value through its integrated deal and operations business model. Gryphon's highly differentiated model integrates its well-proven Operations Resources Group, which is led by full-time, Gryphon senior operating executives with general management, human capital acquisition and development, treasury, finance, and accounting expertise. Gryphon's three core investment strategies include its Flagship, Heritage, and Junior Capital strategies, each with dedicated funds of capital. The Flagship and Heritage strategies target equity investments of $50 million to $350 million per portfolio company. The Junior Capital strategy targets investments in junior securities of credit facilities, arranged by leading middle-market lenders, in both Gryphon-controlled companies, as well as in other private equity-backed companies operating in Gryphon's targeted investment sectors.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community they need to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

