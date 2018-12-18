Gryphon Investors to Acquire RegEd, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon Investors ("Gryphon"), a San Francisco-based middle-market private equity firm, today announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire RegEd, Inc. ("RegEd" or "the Company"), the leading provider of compliance and regulatory management services for insurance companies, broker-dealers, banks, and other financial services companies. Founder and CEO John Schobel and other members of RegEd's management team, as well as current majority owner Falfurrias Capital Partners, will retain an equity ownership in the Company. Mark Schlageter, Gryphon Executive Advisory Board Member and former Thomson Reuters Chief Customer Officer, will be the Chairman of RegEd. The transaction closed on December 20, 2018 and financial terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, RegEd provides SaaS-based enterprise solutions through a suite of over 25 separate software modules to more than 200 blue-chip customers, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms. RegEd's comprehensive suite of compliance automation, regulatory change management, and licensing and registration software solutions is focused on the broker-dealer, insurance, and banking end markets, and has broader corporate compliance applications as well.

Alex Earls, Partner and head of the Business Services Group at Gryphon, said, "RegEd is a strong fit with our ongoing initiative focused on investing in market leading businesses within the Governance, Risk, and Compliance ("GRC") sector. John Schobel and his management team have built a high-quality business and we are excited to partner with them to support the Company's continued growth both organically and through acquisitions."

Mr. Schlageter, who has partnered with Gryphon since 2017 and is a recognized expert in GRC SaaS, added, "RegEd has consistently proven that it drives discernible value with its customers via technological approaches to compliance that are cutting edge. RegEd's mission critical workflow-embedded solutions provide customers a positive ROI, resulting in high levels of customer stickiness and a strong platform for future innovation and growth. I very much look forward to working with John Schobel and his team."

Mr. Schobel stated, "We are very excited for RegEd's next phase. Gryphon has a demonstrated legacy of partnering with its portfolio companies to help them successfully achieve their next stage of growth. With nearly 20 years of creating solutions to help our clients manage compliance, mitigate risk, and drive efficiency in their operations, we know there is an even greater opportunity to serve our clients and industry. Gryphon is the ideal partner to help us achieve that vision."

Evercore and Baird served as financial advisors to Gryphon and Raymond James acted as the exclusive financial advisor to RegEd. Morrison & Foerster, LLP acted as the legal advisor to Gryphon and McGuire Woods acted as the legal advisor to RegEd.

About RegEd

RegEd is the market-leading provider of RegTech enterprise solutions with relationships with hundreds of enterprise clients, including 80% of the top 25 financial services firms.

Established in 2000 by former regulators, the company is recognized for continuous regulatory technology innovation with solutions hallmarked by workflow-directed processes, data integration, regulatory intelligence, automated validations, business process automation, and compliance dashboards. The aggregate drives the highest levels of operational efficiency and enables our clients to cost-effectively comply with regulations and continuously mitigate risk.

Trusted by the nation's top financial services firms, RegEd's proven, holistic approach to RegTech meets firms where they are on the compliance and risk management continuum, scaling as their needs evolve and amplifying the value proposition delivered to clients. For more information, please visit www.reged.com.

About Gryphon Investors

Based in San Francisco, Gryphon Investors (www.gryphoninvestors.com) is a leading private equity firm focused on profitably growing and competitively enhancing middle-market companies in partnership with experienced management teams. The firm has managed over $4.5 billion of equity investments and capital since 1997. Gryphon targets making equity investments of $50 million to $200 million in portfolio companies with sales ranging from approximately $100 million to $500 million. Gryphon prioritizes investment opportunities where it can form strong partnerships with owners and executives to build leading companies, utilizing Gryphon's capital, specialized professional resources, and operational expertise.

