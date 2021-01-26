Gryphon Networks Names Michelle Tilton VP, Marketing

BOSTON, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Michelle Tilton has joined Boston-based SaaS company Gryphon Networks as VP of Marketing. Tilton brings 20 years of experience in B2B information services and analytics and tech and media marketing, with a focus on rapid demand generation, branding, and product positioning.

"Michelle is an outstanding addition to the Gryphon team," stated Greg Armor, EVP of Sales at Gryphon. "I'm excited to work together to continue to drive Gryphon's growth as a leader in the SaaS space and pioneer in sales acceleration technology."

Tilton is a veteran marketer with extensive experience in rapid-growth B2B enterprises. "I'm thrilled to join such a talented Gryphon team," stated Tilton. "There is so much power in the Gryphon ONE sales acceleration platform and I'm excited to help establish Gryphon as the one-stop industry leader in sales enablement."

Most recently, Tilton was Vice President of Marketing for Infutor Data Solutions, a leader in identity resolution data solutions. Over her 8+ years, she helped drive brand and strategic marketing initiatives resulting in 175% company revenue growth and five years of being named to the Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S.

About Gryphon

Gryphon Networks provides the only end-to-end sales acceleration platform with a carrier-grade network infused with business intelligence and AI. The platform provides automation and visibility into key sales performance analytics, delivering actionable insights to drive sales effectiveness and help clients grow revenue faster.

For more than 20 years, Gryphon has supported our clients' growth initiatives by aligning sales and marketing functions to deliver higher performing campaigns. With more than 788M+ minutes of calling data experience, Gryphon works with Fortune 500 companies, as well as small and medium-sized businesses across a variety of industries. Using user-friendly dashboards our clients are able to achieve better, data-informed business decisions.

