Gryphon Technologies Acquires OMNITEC Solutions

WASHINGTON, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon Technologies, Inc. ("Gryphon"), a transformational leader in providing digital engineering, technological services and solutions to US government organizations that have a national security mission, announced today that it has acquired OMNITEC Solutions, Inc. ("OMNITEC" or the "Company"). Gryphon is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners, LP ("AE Industrial"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

OMNITEC is a leading provider of enterprise technology, cloud, analytical, strategic advisory and advanced engineering solutions to the defense and federal communities. Since 1999, the Company has built highly specialized capabilities in enterprise communication, data harmonization and analytics, web-enabled content management, strategic planning and media analysis. OMNITEC is based in Bethesda, Maryland, with offices and personnel across the country.

"OMNITEC's strength and experience with information systems, software and process improvement is a strategic fit with Gryphon's focus on digital transformation engineering to help solve our national security's most urgent needs," said P.J. Braden, CEO of Gryphon.

"OMNITEC enthusiastically joins the Gryphon team, which allows us to combine our enterprise technology, cloud, analytical, strategic advisory and advanced engineering solutions with the best-in-class Gryphon platform," said Morris Brown, CEO of OMNITEC. "Our customers and employees will benefit immensely from the expanded technical and program management capabilities and efficiencies of scale that this combination creates."

"The acquisition of OMNITEC fits perfectly within our Gryphon investment thesis of building a solutions-oriented, diversified, world-class digital engineering and technical services company that supports our nation's most critical national security challenges and programs," said Kirk Konert, Partner at AE Industrial Partners.

Kirkland & Ellis served as legal advisor and BDO served as financial advisor to Gryphon. Greenberg Traurig served as legal advisor and Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to OMNITEC.

About Gryphon Technologies, Inc.

Gryphon Technologies, Inc. is a transformational leader in providing digital engineering and technical solutions and services to national security organizations specializing in science & technology, research & development, defense related platforms and systems, providing integration, systems architecture, advanced and systems engineering, program management, test and evaluation, cybersecurity and logistics. For more information, visit www.GryphonTechnologies.com.

About OMNITEC Solutions, Inc.

OMNITEC Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise technology, cloud, analytical, strategic advisory and advanced engineering solutions to the defense and federal communities. OMNITEC has a highly compelling combination of capabilities of specialized technology, engineering, media, and analysis capabilities. For more information, please visit www.omnitecinc.com.

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com.

CONTACT:

Blicksilver Public Relations

Jennifer Hurson

(845) 507-0571

jennifer@blicksilverpr.com

or

Kristin Celauro

(732) 433-5200

kristin@blicksilverpr.com

SOURCE Gryphon Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.gryphonlc.com

