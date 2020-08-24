Gryphon Technologies Names Seasoned Financial Executive Joe Donohue as CFO

WASHINGTON, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gryphon Technologies Inc. ("Gryphon" or "the Company"), a transformational leader in providing digital engineering, cloud solutions, predictive analytics and technical solutions and services to national security organizations, announced today the appointment of Joe Donohue as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. As a member of the executive team, Mr. Donohue will play a key role leading the direction of the Company and report to Gryphon's Chief Executive Officer, P.J. Braden. Gryphon is a portfolio company of AE Industrial Partners L.P. ("AEI"), a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation and Specialty Industrial markets.

Mr. Donohue brings more than 30 years of experience managing divisional, sector, and corporate profit & loss statements ranging in size from $10 million to $1.2 billion. As CFO, Mr. Donohue will be responsible for capital management, banking relationships, strategic planning, detailed level financial planning, budgeting, forecasting, reporting, control, and analysis. Prior to Gryphon, he served as CFO for DLT Solutions and Agilex Technologies. He holds a BA in International Relations from Tufts University and an MBA in Finance from The George Washington University.

"Joe's leadership will be instrumental in Gryphon's growth as it develops beyond the industry leader it is today," said Ms. Braden. "He complements our high-performance innovation-oriented culture and is the perfect addition as we experience accelerating growth through the delivery of model-based systems engineering and advanced analytic solutions to our clients. His impressive reputation for executing and achieving results makes him the right choice to lead our financial operations."

"It is an exciting time to join the Gryphon team. Gryphon's potential for growth and value creation is tremendous. Having played a leadership role in similar business situations and industries, I am confident that we can develop and execute plans to drive consistent growth by providing innovative solutions to our customers," commented Mr. Donohue.

"We are pleased to have Joe join Gryphon as CFO," said Kirk Konert, Partner at AEI. "Joe will be a strong fit with the Gryphon executive team and his deep sector experience and proven track record will help drive future growth and further solidify Gryphon's leading position in the market."

About Gryphon Technologies Inc.

Gryphon Technologies Inc. is a transformational leader in providing digital engineering, cloud solutions, predictive analytics and technical solutions and services to national security organizations. From science and technology, research and development to design, to construction, to operations and sustainment, to decommissioning and disposal; our experience across this spectrum informs our approach to each stage, allowing us to deliver maximum value to our customers in each of our engagements. For more information, visit www.GryphonTechnologies.com .

About AE Industrial Partners

AE Industrial Partners is a private equity firm specializing in Aerospace, Defense & Government Services, Power Generation, and Specialty Industrial markets. AE Industrial Partners invests in market-leading companies that can benefit from its deep industry knowledge, operating experience, and relationships throughout its target markets. Learn more at www.aeroequity.com .

