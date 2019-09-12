GryphTech Launches Redesigned RE/MAX Regional Websites in 40+ Countries

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GryphTech Inc., a global leader in real estate management solutions, announced today that it has redesigned all 40+ of its RE/MAX regional websites, including those of RE/MAX Portugal, Argentina, Germany, Switzerland and Malta.

The GryphTech powered, multilingual, multicurrency websites are currently home to over 340 thousand listings around the world. In 2018, the websites collectively generated hundreds of thousands of leads, and hundreds of millions of page views.

"Given the reach and critical importance of the websites to our clients around the world, this was a significant undertaking that required us to look at larger trends to help us keep ahead of the curve," says Carlos Matias, CEO and Founder of GryphTech. He continues, "In addition to improving overall look and feel, which was a must - we knew that mobile visitors now make up most traffic across all regional sites. This means we needed to focus on improving overall performance and mobile usability, which is exactly what we did."

With the redesign complete, GryphTech is now focused on finding innovative solutions to further enhance their powerful lead to close platform; iConnect. GT Labs (a R&D, cross-departmental team tasked with exploring innovative tech and its practical applications) is currently looking at how advanced AI tools like Chatbots can help prequalify leads for agents and voice services like Alexa can provide new ways to interact with web content.

About GryphTech Inc.

GryphTech is a global leader in real estate management technology and the preferred choice of real estate franchise networks around the world. PropTech Solutions Inc., the holding company of GryphTech, was founded by international real estate authority, Carlos Matias. For over 20 years, GryphTech solutions have been deployed to tens of thousands of agents located in 60+ countries and delivered in over 40 languages/currencies. As a long-standing partner of RE/MAX LLC, GryphTech powers the RE/MAX Global website with close to 1 million listings from over 110 countries.

