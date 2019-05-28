GRYT Health Hosts Inaugural 2019 Global Virtual Cancer Conference (GVCC19) to Drive Collaboration and Improve Cancer-Related Outcomes and Experiences

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GRYT Health ("GRYT"), an award-winning, mobile app-based social community for people affected by cancer, today announced it will host the first-ever Global Virtual Cancer Conference (GVCC19) on October 5, 2019. GVCC19 will give patients, caregivers, advocates and healthcare decision makers from around the globe a "hands-on" opportunity to collaborate towards creating a new patient-centric framework, through a full-day of interactive virtual sessions hosted on the GRYT digital platform. The conference aims to elevate the voices of those who have been profoundly impacted by cancer, to ensure their critically important and valuable ideas and experiences are central to future healthcare innovations, legislation and decisions.

"Traditionally, treatment decisions have been made without fully considering the patient and caregiver perspectives. When I was diagnosed with cancer twice in my twenties, I remember how anxious and overwhelmed I felt, constantly wondering if I was making the right decisions – if these were really my only options," said David Fuehrer, CEO of GRYT Health. "Through the Global Virtual Cancer Conference (GVCC19), we are creating a level playing field where everyone in the cancer community is able to work together towards improving the experiences of people facing cancer today and developing solutions that make healthcare and information more accessible to patients and caregivers."

Leading companies, non-profits, patient advocates and influencers including Bristol-Myers Squibb and Family Reach will be providing expert insights, case studies, and keynotes focused on patient-centered drug development, clinical trials, psycho-social issues and quality of life. Through GVCC19, patients and caregivers will have a platform to share their ideas and experiences on the topics that are most important to them.

"We look forward to collaborating with GRYT Health and engaging with patients and caregivers in a new way through GVCC19," said Cathy Trzaskawka, head, global advocacy at Bristol-Myers Squibb. "Patients are at the center of everything we do and by focusing on their needs, and the needs of their families, we maintain a sense of urgency that drives us to work smarter and faster. Our patients know their life and their goals better than anyone else, so engaging them at the right time, with the right content, and on the right platform will allow us to use those insights to create more solutions for those facing serious disease with limited or no options."

GVCC19 will be hosted on the GRYT app and a desktop virtual platform for a full-day of live, interactive programming. GVCC19 offers a way for everyone to participate in and enjoy the same benefits of a physical conference, without the travel and expense that can often place a significant burden on people dealing with cancer.

"Many families facing cancer are confronted with financial barriers that force them to make dangerous choices, such as whether to pay for treatment, transportation or child care. GVCC19 provides our families with a unique opportunity to connect with others and gain access to important information without the added burden of travel and expense," said Carla Tardif, CEO of Family Reach. "We are thrilled to partner with GRYT Health and to be a part of GVCC19 to help bring attention and support to the millions of families who are struggling financially simply because they are trying to care for themselves or a family member."

ABOUT GVCC19

At the 2019 Global Virtual Cancer Conference (GVCC19), patients, caregivers, healthcare providers and industry leaders will lead interactive discussions on topics that are changing the future of cancer care. Through virtual sessions hosted on GRYT's platform, conference attendees will address topics critical to improving patient equality in cancer care and collaborating to understand and solve for the issues most important to the cancer community. A specific focus will be placed on patient-centered drug development, access, clinical trials, psycho-social issues and quality of life.

GVCC19 is committed to improving the way healthcare consumers learn about and interact with brands whose values align with theirs; not just in managing disease, but in living their lives. To reflect this, GVCC19 participants will have the opportunity to engage with brands and their content through an interactive virtual exhibit hall. Participants are also encouraged to visit the GVCC19 "Virtual Clinical Trial Fair" where participants can learn more about clinical trials that may be appropriate for them. To learn more or register for GVCC19, please visit www.gvcc19.com.

ABOUT GRYT HEALTH

GRYT Health is an award-winning, social community and research platform founded by cancer survivors and caregivers. Through GRYT's technology, people affected by cancer are able to connect to others with similar experiences, access information that is tailored to their specific needs/diagnosis and collaborate with the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to provide insights that help these firms improve quality of care.

GRYT's community of patients, survivors, medical professionals, researchers and advocates, extending across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 100 countries worldwide, have participated in almost one million interactions to date. The company's research initiative, The GRYT Project, bridges the communication gap that has traditionally prevented the cancer community and industry from optimizing care through an equal partnership. GRYT values and partners with socially-conscious brands and brand experiences that inspire people to live according to their own standards. The company is headquartered in Rochester, NY. For more information, please visit www.grythealth.com. To download the app, please visit www.grythealth.com/app.To join The GRYT Project, please visit www.grythealth.com/the-gryt-project.

