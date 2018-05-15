GRYT Health's Stupid Cancer App Wins 2018 Appy Award for "Best Non-Profit App"

"GRYT recognizes the value of building authentic human connections," said Dave Fuehrer, co-founder and CEO of GRYT Health. "Connecting to others who 'get it' and building a strong, reliable network where patients, caregivers, and all stakeholders can contribute and be heard is critical to improving health outcomes and experiences. We are honored to be recognized for our work and incredibly thankful to the members of our community who are working hard alongside us to change the lives and futures of people impacted by cancer."

Developed by GRYT Health and Fuzz, the Stupid Cancer App was launched in October 2017 and has over 500,000 user interactions making it the most used peer network and resource platform in oncology. The free mobile app, provides instant, anonymous peer support and tailored information to anyone affected by cancer including patients, survivors, caregivers, friends, family, medical professionals, researchers and advocates. Users complete a short profile and are connected with others based on the similarity of their experience. They can also participate in moderated group chats and programs hosted by experts in their field.

About the Appy Awards

MediaPost's Appy Awards honor creativity and excellence in app design. Celebrating its 21st anniversary, MediaPost Communications remains at the forefront of the ever-changing digital marketplace. It is the largest and most influential media, marketing, and advertising site providing news, blogs, and directories to help a community of more than 150,000 members better plan and buy both traditional and online advertising.

About GRYT Health

GRYT Health is a digital health start-up with a social purpose. Founded in 2016 by cancer survivors and caregivers, GRYT developed the Stupid Cancer App, a web-based mobile platform that is used in all 50 states and across 65 countries, to connect people with others just like them and with information to manage their health on their terms. GRYT works with organizations who specialize in oncology to ensure people have information and access to options, so they can choose what's right for them.

At the 2018 SXSW Interactive Festival, GRYT Health was awarded a design consultation by the Design Institute for Health, a first-of-its-kind collaboration between Dell Medical School and the University of Texas at Austin. GRYT Health was also recognized as a runner-up in the SXSW HealthSpark Barracuda Bowl, a "shark tank" like pitch competition for innovative startups. In February 2018, GRYT Health was selected as runner-up for the Cambridge Healthtech Institute (CHI)'s 2018 Summit for Clinical Ops Executives (SCOPE) award, recognizing innovation and change in how the industry communicates with participants in the fields of recruitment and retention in clinical trials.

Ten percent of GRYT's revenue is donated to Stupid Cancer, the leading advocacy organization supporting adolescents and young adults affected by cancer. GRYT is headquartered in Rochester, NY. For more information, visit www.grythealth.com.

