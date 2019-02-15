GRYYT Names Stephen Deason Chief Executive Officer

"Stephen is a seasoned, successful technology executive who will accelerate our growth to greatness. His business acumen, coupled with his personal passion for empowering people to drive change, will enable GRYYT to deliver clients unparalleled market intelligence and technology solutions to create meaningful social impact," said John Steuart, Executive Chairman of GRYYT.

Deason has held executive positions in Finance, Strategy, Operations, Sales, and Technology. He holds an MBA and an MSc. from Emory University's Goizueta Business School and currently serves on the Advisory Board of Vinix Global.

"GRYYT is working to disrupt the paradigm of traditional social impact and fundraising models to change the way people think about charitable giving. I am excited to lead this dynamic team in developing proven proprietary technology solutions and marketing strategies to optimize our clients' internal resources and fundraising efforts," said Deason.

About GRYYT, LLC

GRYYT (pronounced: grit) is a social impact intelligence company dedicated to the marketing, growth, fundraising, and operational needs of mission-based organizations, cause marketing programs, and corporate social responsibility efforts. At GRYYT we believe passion, perseverance, and the right technology are fundamental to achieving meaningful social impact. Visit us at GRYYT.com to learn more.

