GS Foods Announces Leadership Transition for Next Phase of Growth

Jonathan Greenway named CEO; Sean Leer to transition to Board of Directors

ONTARIO, Calif., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GS Foods Group, Inc. ("GS Foods" or the "Company"), a leading specialized food distributor owned by affiliates of Highview Capital, LLC ("Highview") and A&M Capital Partners ("AMCP"), today announced a leadership transition aligned with the Company's next phase of growth. Jonathan Greenway has been named CEO of GS Foods and Jim Clough is assuming the role of Executive Chairman. Former CEO Sean Leer will join GS Foods' Board of Directors.

Both Greenway and Clough have been actively involved with GS Foods at the Board level, and bring a strong understanding of the Company's operations, leadership team, and strategy. Further, Greenway has in-depth knowledge of the K-12 market and foodservice supply chain, having worked with other such businesses throughout his career. Additionally, Greenway and Clough have a strong history of working together in the K-12 industry at AdvancePierre Foods, which was acquired by Tyson Foods in 2017. Clough also served as President of Schwan's Foodservice, where the K-12 segment was a focus.

"On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Sean and recognize his nearly two decades of leadership at GS Foods," said Greenway. "Under his leadership, the Company has achieved significant growth and built a strong foundation for the future. As we move into the next phase, our focus remains on our K-12 community helping deliver high-quality, reliable nutrition to K-12 students across the country. We are well-positioned to build on our foundation and continue delivering for our customers and partners."

Leer, who has been instrumental in building GS Foods into a leading national platform, expanding its footprint, strengthening customer and partner relationships, and building out its experienced leadership team, will remain closely connected to GS Foods as a Board member and investor.

"It has been a privilege to lead GS Foods and to work alongside such a dedicated team over the past 18 years," said Leer. "We have built a strong business with a solid foundation, and I am confident in the Company's position and the team moving forward. In particular, I can think of no better executive to lead GS Foods into its next phase of growth than Jonathan Greenway."

"GS Foods has experienced strong growth—both organically and through strategic acquisitions—establishing itself as a scaled, national leader in K-12," said Jack McCarthy, Founding Partner at A&M Capital Partners. "We are excited about the path ahead with our new leadership team. Jonathan and Jim bring deep experience and a shared commitment to GS Foods' core mission—helping deliver high-quality, reliable nutrition to K-12 students across the country. Further, we believe their understanding of the business and dedication to the communities we serve position the Company well for continued growth and impact."

For more information on GS Foods, please visit www.GSFoodsGroup.com.

About GS Foods Group

GS Foods Group ("GS Foods") is a family of specialized foodservice distribution companies. GS Foods uses its sophisticated network of facilities to provide trusted food distribution and product solutions to specialized foodservice segments, including education, non-profit, business and industry, and healthcare. GS Foods' independent subsidiaries, Good Source Solutions, Inc. and Gold Star Foods, Inc., collectively serve over 8,500 customers nationwide. GS Foods is owned by affiliates of Highview Capital, LLC and A&M Capital Partners. Please visit www.GSFoodsGroup.com for more information.

About Highview Capital, LLC

Highview Capital, LLC is a global private equity investment vehicle backed by a multi-billion dollar family office. The fund employs a flexible mandate and takes a long-term perspective on middle-market businesses at an inflection point. Since 2017, Highview has deployed equity capital across more than 40 deals in industries such as business services, manufacturing, and distribution. Highview takes pride in our ability to partner closely with founders and management teams over the long term. For more information, visit www.highviewcapital.com.

About A&M Capital

A&M Capital is a multi-strategy private equity investment firm with over $6.0 billion in total commitments across its funds, vehicles and accounts. The firm is led by a highly experienced investment team, which is augmented by a strategic association with A&M Consulting, a leading global operationally focused advisory firm.

A&M Capital Partners is A&M Capital's investment strategy focused on middle-market control transactions in North America, with total commitments of over $4.0 billion across three funds. AMCP partners with founders, families, corporates, and management teams, providing the capital and strategic and operational assistance that it believes are required to take businesses to the next level of success. AMCP invests across a range of sectors, including Business Services, Healthcare Services, Government Services, Industrial Services, Financial Services, Packaging & Distribution Services, and more. For more information, visit www.a-mcapital.com/

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SOURCE GS Foods Group, Inc.