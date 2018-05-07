GS Mining Company Announces Additional Exchange Listing

CENTRAL CITY, Colo., May 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- GS Mining Company LLC which operates the Bates Hunter gold mine in Central City, Colorado announces that the Moria token (MOR) is now trading on the BiteBTC (bitebtc.com) and Tokenstore (token.store) exchanges. As the world's first decentralized investment platform for precious metal extraction, these tokens contain a provision to pay annual royalties on a quarterly basis.
About GS Mining Company LLC and The Moria Token
The Moria Token is a crypto-currency issued by the GS Mining Company LLC which operates the historic Bates Hunter gold mine in Colorado. Moria trades on the open crypto market and token holders who timely register and claim royalties on such dates as are announced by the company, will receive royalties based on gross annual gold sales.
For more information see www.moriatoken.com and www.gsminingcompany.com
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "infer", "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain.
