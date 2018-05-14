GS Mining Company Announces New Mining Personnel

Mr. Mason will provide leadership in the role of Mine Manager in all phases of underground hard rock mining. He will work closely with Matthew Collins who is the General Manager at The Bates Hunter Gold mine.

Mr. Mason's Colorado and other experiences working underground have demonstrated results and proven value.

His track record includes repeated mining and construction project management which has been on time (or ahead of schedule) and under budget. In addition, he brings dewatering experience, additional "mine and life safety" training skills and a well-developed network of first rate mining staff to our team.

We welcome Matt aboard and look forward to his contribution to our progress as we redevelop this historic and significant gold property in the heart of the "richest square mile on Earth"

office@gsminingcompany.com or 310.596.7026

About GS Mining Company LLC and The Moria Token

The Moria Token is a crypto-currency issued by the GS Mining Company LLC which operates the historic Bates Hunter gold mine in Colorado. Moria trades on the open crypto market and token holders who timely register and claim royalties on such dates as are announced by the company, will receive royalties based on gross annual gold sales.

For more information see www.moriatoken.com and www.gsminingcompany.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "infer", "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain.

