GS Mining Company Announces Royalty Payment Registration Now Available

The Moria Token is a crypto-currency issued by the GS Mining Company LLC which operates the Bates Hunter gold mine in Central City, Colorado. Moria currently trades on Token.store and BiteBTC.com. As the world's first decentralized investment platform for precious metal extraction, these tokens contain a provision to pay annual royalties on a quarterly basis.

GS Mining Company LLC announced its first quarterly royalty payment of five cents USD ($.05) per token in the press release dated May 7th, 2018. This payment record is available to private wallets holding Moria as of 2300hrs GMT on May 23, 2018 in the block at #5672724.

This payment as announced previously will be made in ETH and can be retrieved via www.moriatoken.com any time after 2300 hours GMT on May 25, 2018 and before 2200hrs GMT on August 25, 2018, which is the currently intended date of the next quarterly payment.

"As stated, registration is required".

For more information contact:

office@gsminingcompany.com or 310.596.7026

About GS Mining Company LLC and The Moria Token

For more information see www.moriatoken.com and www.gsminingcompany.com

