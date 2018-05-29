GS Mining Company Successfully Pays Out First Quarterly Royalty In ETH

CENTRAL CITY, Colo., May 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- We are pleased to announce that on May 25, 2018 GS Mining Company successfully made its first quarterly royalty payout in ETH to wallets holding Moria Tokens.
Thank you to our team of collaborators that partnered with us on successfully completing one of many to come royalty payouts.
Our Collaboration Team:
- Ethmint
- InWage
- NS Creative Solutions
Join our communities on Telegram, Facebook, and Twitter to see the latest mine updates, token news, and royalty payouts or join our mailing list at gsminingcompany.com/contact to receive all our monthly newsletters.
Our 3rd quarter royalty payout of the Moria Token will occur on approximately August 25, 2018.
For more information contact:
office@gsminingcompany.com or 310.596.7026
About GS Mining Company LLC and The Moria Token
The Moria Token is a crypto-currency issued by the GS Mining Company LLC which operates the historic Bates Hunter gold mine in Colorado. Moria trades on the open crypto market and token holders who timely register and claim royalties on such dates as are announced by the company, will receive royalties based on gross annual gold sales.
Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "infer", "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain.
For more information visit www.gsminingcompany.com and www.moriatoken.com
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gs-mining-company-successfully-pays-out-first-quarterly-royalty-in-eth-300656055.html
SOURCE GS Mining Company LLC
Share this article