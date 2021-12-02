GS1 appoints Salsify's Molly Schonthal to the Global Data Synchronisation Network Board

BOSTON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1, a global not-for-profit standards organization, recently appointed Molly Schonthal to its Global Data Synchronisation Network Board (GDSN) of Directors. Schonthal is currently VP Community Marketing at Salsify , the Commerce Experience Management platform that helps brands and retailers win on the digital shelf. Schonthal will succeed Stefan Hesse, CFO and UK Managing Director of Alkemics, a recent acquisition of Salsify, and take a seat as a solution provider.

GS1 develops and maintains global standards for business exchange. Among the best-known GS1 standards is the barcode, used globally over 6 billion times a day, as well as other widely used systems of standards worldwide, including the GS1 Global Data Synchronization Network.

GS1 GDSN Inc. Board shapes the future of GS1 GDSN standards

As part of the membership of GDSN Inc. Board, Schonthal will help the Board set strategic direction for GS1 GDSN, including the GS1 Global Registry, approve GS1 GDSN strategic plans, and help define the strategy for driving the open exchange of the data businesses required to drive commerce and growth around the world. In addition, the GDSN Inc. Board will oversee the annual budget and take over important financial and operational responsibilities.

Molly Schonthal adds deep commerce and digital shelf experience to the Board

Molly Schonthal brings a career focused on driving efficiency, excellence, and results in modern commerce to the GDSN Inc. Board. She brought new products to market at Nokia, drove digital shelf strategy at Mars, and is now the leading force for executive-level community and conversations around driving excellence on the Digital Shelf through the Digital Shelf Institute Executive Forum , an organic network of e-commerce executives from hundreds of billion-dollar global brands.

"Now, more than ever, there's a clear opportunity to allow all businesses to gain access to the critical information they need to diversify their routes to market and to grow and change alongside consumers," said Molly Schonthal, VP of Community Marketing at Salsify. "GDSN has an important position in maintaining the integrity, excellence, and governance of product-related data standards and also enabling the future of commerce. That's why I am thrilled to join a critical board at an organization of such a global scale and importance with a long-standing history of making data available, accurate, transparent, and usable to a broad community of consumers and trading partners."

About Salsify

Salsify helps brand manufacturers, distributors, and retailers in over 80 countries collaborate to win on the digital shelf. The company's Commerce Experience Management (CommerceXM) platform serves as the system of record for products, accelerates time to market for products, facilitates cross-team and cross-organization collaboration at scale, and provides the insights needed to optimize product pages across channels continuously. The result is shopper-centric, frictionless, and memorable commerce experiences. Great commerce experiences that are delivered efficiently improve brand trust, amplify product differentiation and assortments, increase conversion rate, improve profit margins, and speed time to market. Learn how the world's largest brands, including Mars, L'Oreal, Coca-Cola, Bosch, and GSK, as well as retailers and distributors such as E.Leclerc, Carrefour, Metro, and Intermarché use Salsify every day to stand out on the digital shelf.

About GS1

GS1 is a neutral, not-for-profit organisation that provides global standards for efficient business communication. We are best known for the barcode, named in 2016 by the BBC as one of "the 50 things that made the world economy." GS1 standards improve the efficiency, safety and visibility of supply chains across physical and digital channels in 25 sectors. We enable organisations of all types and sizes to identify, capture and share information seamlessly. Our scale and reach – local Member Organisations in 115 countries, more than 2 million user companies and 6 billion transactions every day – help ensure that GS1 standards create a common language that supports systems and processes across the globe. Find out more at www.gs1.org .

