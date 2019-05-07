GS1 Connect 2019 Agenda to Offer Numerous Supply Chain Innovation and Digital Evolution Learning Opportunities

EWING, N.J., May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 Connect® 2019, the conference and exhibition hosted by GS1 US®, will feature speakers from more than 125 leading companies, including AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Chick-fil-A, Levi Strauss & Co., Microsoft, Tyson Foods and Walmart, who will share strategies for optimizing data and supply chains to meet the dynamic needs of today's consumers. The event will take place on June 19-21, 2019 at the Gaylord Rockies Resort and Convention Center in Denver, Colorado. The full conference agenda and speaker lineup is available at www.gs1connect.org.

Each year, supply chain and e-commerce professionals in apparel/general merchandise, retail grocery, foodservice and healthcare sectors attend GS1 Connect to learn best practices for leveraging GS1 Standards to drive innovation and better understand new opportunities for their business. This year's conference offers a range of topics across seven tracks, such as: data quality and management, blockchain, supply chain visibility, product information transparency, traceability, inventory accuracy, digital disruption, trends in open source technology, supply chain interoperability, unique product identification, information architecture and taxonomy, addressing regulatory requirements and changing e-commerce trends.

New this year, GS1 US will introduce an Innovation Track, content specifically focused on the intersection of GS1 Standards and disruptive technology, and The Startup Lab, which will highlight emerging technologies that could have a significant impact on commerce. Ten startup companies with a demonstrable, disruptive product in areas such as machine learning, robotics, and conversational commerce will present their capabilities and compete to win up to $10,000 cash.

The conference will also showcase a new GS1 Connect Leadership Series, a session designed to help members at all levels develop and foster the skills necessary for successful business leadership and career development. The inaugural session will be focused on "Women in Leadership" and will feature a panel of female executives from The Coca-Cola Company, Avery Dennison and Spiritus sharing leadership strategies that help strengthen the impact of women in industry.

"GS1 Connect's 'Elevate' theme is symbolic of the opportunities attendees will have to boost their knowledge, their business, and their industry amid increasing customer demands and technological advancements," said Bob Carpenter, president and CEO, GS1 US. "Our goal has always been to provide relevant content that inspires attendees to drive positive change for their business—this year's agenda has an even greater focus on innovation, technology, and how to make a stronger impact, now and in the future, using GS1 Standards as a springboard for success."

"How to Do Business With…" sessions and Trading Partner Roundtables, two of the conference's most popular features, will also continue to provide suppliers with an opportunity to learn about specific business process requirements from major distributors, foodservice operators and retailers, including Arby's, The Kroger Company, Lowe's, Macy's, Reinhart Foodservice and Target.

GS1 Connect also offers other unique opportunities for attendees to network and learn, such as the "Standardsville" exhibit area, a Tech Track showcasing the latest products and solutions, and GS1 US University certificate courses and workshops, for those looking to build their foundational knowledge of GS1 Standards. Also, several co-located events are scheduled including the GS1 Standards Event, HTG Summit, and the 1WorldSync, LANSA, OpenText, and Syndigo User Group meetings.

GS1 Connect is sponsored by The Coca-Cola Company, Label Insight, 1WorldSync, SATO America, The J.M. Smucker Company, Syndigo, Aligntrac Solutions, Comarch, Edicom, Edict Systems, InterTrade Systems, Kwikee, and NXP Semiconductors. To learn more about GS1 Connect 2019, visit www.gs1connect.org.

About GS1 US

GS1 US, a member of GS1®, is an information standards organization that brings industry communities together to solve supply chain problems through the adoption and implementation of GS1 Standards. More than 300,000 businesses in 25 industries rely on GS1 US for trading-partner collaboration and for maximizing the cost effectiveness, speed, visibility, security and sustainability of their business processes. They achieve these benefits through solutions based on GS1 global unique numbering and identification systems, barcodes, Electronic Product Code (EPC®)-based Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), data synchronization, and electronic information exchange. GS1 US also manages the United Nations Standard Products and Services Code® (UNSPSC®). www.gs1us.org.

