GS1 Connect 2026 Agenda Offers Supply Chain Innovation Best Practices Across Foodservice, Grocery, Healthcare and Retail Industries

Conference Lineup Includes Speakers From Amazon, Carhartt, Hanes, Mars, Nestle, Unilever, U.S. FDA, Walmart and more

EWING, N.J., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GS1 Connect 2026, the annual conference and exhibit hosted by GS1 US, will bring together more than 100 speakers from leading brands, retailers, foodservice operators and distributors, healthcare companies and solution providers to share how GS1 Standards are driving supply chain visibility, innovation and business growth. Participating companies include Amazon, Carhartt, Hanes, Mars, Nestle, Unilever, Walmart, and many more. The three-day event will take place June 9-11, 2026, at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. To view the agenda and register, visit www.connect.gs1us.org.

GS1 Connect 2026 will feature more than 50 sessions across five tracks—foodservice, grocery, healthcare, retail, and standards & technology—covering timely topics such as artificial intelligence (AI); data quality; supply chain visibility; digital commerce; sustainability; traceability; two-dimensional (2D) barcodes and radio frequency identification (RFID); regulated healthcare and food; omnichannel and e-commerce; and more. Attendees will gain practical insights on improving operational efficiency, address regulatory requirements and unlock value for consumers and trading partners.

"As supply chains navigate ongoing uncertainty, companies are looking beyond theory to learn from peers who are tackling challenges like automation, digitization and regulatory change head–on," said Bob Carpenter, president and CEO, GS1 US. "GS1 Connect serves as a critical forum for thought leadership—bringing leaders together to share insights, collaborate and demonstrate how GS1 Standards help drive efficiency, innovation and long–term growth."

The conference includes a keynote address from bestselling author Natalie Nixon, PhD, who will explore how human creativity and emerging technologies intersect to help leaders and teams navigate change, adapt to uncertainty and build more future-ready organizations in her session "The New 'I' in AI: Unleashing Human Creativity as Your Competitive Advantage in the Imagination Era."

Additional highlights include:

In the Keynote Panel, "Big Ideas Shaping the Future of Business," Carpenter will moderate a candid executive exchange on the forces reshaping today's marketplace—spanning consumer health, accelerated AI adoption, regulatory change, supply chain innovation, evolving shopper behavior and workforce transformation—with top industry executives sharing real–world perspectives on the strategic priorities and challenges leaders are navigating now.

An immersive exhibit, "Beyond the Barcode: Advanced Data Carriers in Action," will explore how next-generation data carriers like 2D barcodes enhance traceability, supply chain automation, brand protection and consumer engagement. Attendees will experience hands-on demos from sponsors such as Domino, Loftware and TSC.

A session with the RAIN Alliance will offer a strategic overview of the initiatives, standards and collaborations accelerating RAIN RFID adoption and interoperability.

A Standards & Technology track will feature solution provider case studies and customer success stories about solving business challenges and improving operations.

Trading Partner Roundtable sessions will drive efficiency in shared supply chains with hosts from Aramark, CKE Restaurants, Dot Foods, General Mills, Inc., Georgia-Pacific Consumer Products, Gordon Food Service, The Hershey Company, Hormel Foods, Mars, McLane Company, Inc., PepsiCo, Performance Food Group, Tyson Foods and Walmart Stores, Inc.

In How to Do Business With… sessions, companies will share business process requirements and company-specific initiative updates to inform their trading partners.

GS1 Connect is sponsored by Antares Vision Group, Avery Dennison, Markem-Imjae, Multi-Color Corporation, NIQ Brandbank, OneTeg, PLM TrustLink, RIVIR by SPINS IX-ONE, Salsify, SATO, Share-ify and Syndigo.

Those who register by March 31, 2026, qualify for a 10% Early Bird discount. To view the full agenda and to register, visit www.connect.gs1us.org.

About GS1 US

GS1 US® enables companies to power their supply chains to deliver safe, consistent, authentic, and trusted experiences. Best known as a source for UPC barcodes, GS1 is a not-for-profit, global data standards organization that creates a common language for companies to identify, capture, and share trusted data that links their physical and digital supply chains. Millions of businesses around the world power commerce with GS1 Standards. Learn more at www.gs1us.org.

SOURCE GS1 US, Inc.