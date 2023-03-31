GS1 UK appoints Syndigo to enhance productDNA data management and sharing service

LONDON, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After a thorough evaluation process, GS1 UK has appointed Syndigo to manage productDNA.

Built and governed in collaboration with the UK grocery industry, productDNA was launched by GS1 UK in 2017 to provide a single catalogue of high-quality, independently verified product data underpinned by GS1 standards.

Going forward, Syndigo will manage all sales, support, operation management, and further development of the productDNA platform to enhance its proposition and maximise value to industry.

While close adherence to the GS1 UK data model and core functionality will be perpetuated in productDNA, the platform and the technology that powers it will switch to an improved industry solution delivered by Syndigo. This will ensure the service continues to evolve in-line with industry needs and the ever-growing demand for accurate, standardised, quality product data.

GS1 UK will remain actively involved in maintaining the consistency of data standards, facilitating collaboration between stakeholders, and identifying new opportunities to support greater data sharing.

In the years since launch, productDNA has allowed brands of all sizes, suppliers, and over 70% percent of UK grocery retail sector, including Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Sainsbury's, Ocado, Booker, One Stop and Waitrose and Partners, to seamlessly share product information using one common technology platform and language. As well as building trust and transparency, this has enabled users to adapt to new legislation, streamline their operations and build more efficient supply chains.

"We are pleased to welcome Syndigo as the new platform partner for productDNA," said Anne Godfrey, CEO of GS1 UK. "Many businesses are feeling overwhelmed by the challenges of the last two years so there has never been a greater need for taking a standardised approach to product data. By coming together, industry has made incredible progress in creating, capturing, and sharing accurate data that will enable businesses to respond to changing legislative and consumer demands, both now and in the future."

"We are incredibly proud of everything productDNA has achieved but recognise that the platform must continually evolve in line with the needs of both the industry and their consumers. The appointment of Syndigo will allow productDNA to do just that and we look forward to seeing the platform develop to provide even greater value to users.

"Together with industry, GS1 UK will continue to guide the future direction and functionality of the service. We remain committed to finding new opportunities for powering progress through collaboration and the sharing of trusted data."

"Syndigo is honoured to have been chosen to manage the productDNA platform for the future," said Syndigo GM of Europe Karim Iskandar. "The vast strides that the industry has taken in the UK and globally to align product information for greater efficiency is commendable, and we look forward to delivering a continued high standard for all users in the UK for years to come."

In a joint statement, Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury's, Booker, One Stop, and Ocado said, "We are pleased to confirm our continued commitment to the productDNA platform under the new partnership between GS1 UK and Syndigo. We all recognise the business efficiencies which come from having access to a single source of complete, accurate product data as well as having a platform which enables us to work in parallel to meet the evolving range of regulatory and social obligations. Using the unified product data model in productDNA ensures manufacturers and suppliers to the UK grocery industry can all benefit."

GS1 UK and Syndigo are working together to support users as they migrate, ensuring industry will continue to be powered by data it can trust with as little disruption as possible.

About GS1 UK

Whether online, in store or in a hospital, the common language of GS1 global standards is helping our community of more than 58,000 organisations across the UK to uniquely identify, describe and track anything, creating greater trust in data for everyone.

From product barcodes to patient wristbands, GS1 standards have been transforming the way we work and live for nearly 50 years.

GS1 UK is one of 116 neutral and independent GS1 organisations operating worldwide.

www.gs1uk.org / @gs1uk

About Syndigo

Syndigo is the first Active Content Engine built to power modern commerce by enabling the continual flow of data and content throughout the entire commerce ecosystem. With industry-leading data management, syndication, and analytics, combined with the largest two-sided network for content distribution, we deliver accurate information that improves decision-making and accelerates sales on every shelf.

Syndigo serves more than 12,000 manufacturers, and 1,750 retailers and distributors globally across key industries including grocery, foodservice, hardlines, home improvement/DIY, pet, health and beauty, automotive, apparel, oil & gas, and healthcare. For more information, visit www.syndigo.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

