GSB Capital set to disrupt and innovate the broken UAE wealth management industry

"Our focus is on bringing the best possible solutions to our clients' wealth management and financial guardianship needs through our business strategy," said Ross Whatnall, CEO and Founder.

"Utilising strategies in innovative, socially responsible investments, we aim to deliver trusted performance for our clients. By taking an ethical and transparent fee-based approach for our advice, our clients have peace of mind they will receive an entirely autonomous approach," he explained.

Setting high standards

To reflect this client-first philosophy, GSB is further differentiated from many peers by registering with the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) and being regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA). GSB will be one of fewer than five wealth management firms operating within the highly regulated DIFC, which offers investors protection in the event of any dispute through the DIFC Courts. GSB is also regulated in the UK and Europe.

"These additional compliance commitments are an important way for us to give all investors comfort about the fact we are properly regulated," added Whatnall.

GSB is also planning to upgrade its existing Category 4 DIFC licence to Category 3 by 2022, so that the firm can also offer custody services.

This will build on the five key principles that underpin the firm's activities:

Fostering strong long-term relationships with clients

Combining a low cost, passive strategy blended with a bias towards disruptive, forward-thinking ESG investing to deliver market leading returns

An unbiased and unconstrained approach to managing client portfolios

A systematic approach to investing in all market conditions

A commitment to corporate social responsibility

SOURCE GSB Capital