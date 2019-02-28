GSD Company to Acquire Audaxium to Expand ERP Capabilities

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- GSD Company today announced the acquisition of Audaxium, a privately-held provider of ERP and custom application development consulting and services focused on Oracle NetSuite. The transaction is expected to close before the end of the first quarter of 2019.

GSD Company is a business technology consulting firm headquartered in New York, NY with office locations in Atlanta, GA, Toronto, ON and Vancouver, BC. GSD is a leader in helping companies of all sizes plan, implement, and maintain customer relationship (CRM), customer service, quote-to-cash, and marketing automation solutions primarily on the Salesforce.com platform with deep industry expertise in Financial Services, Nonprofit, Consumer, and professional services industries.

Toronto-based Audaxium is an Oracle NetSuite Alliance and Suite Developer Network partner that boasts a 10-year track record of helping businesses maximize their investment in Oracle NetSuite. Audaxium has helped hundreds of companies implement and optimize Oracle NetSuite software on project work spanning ERP, CRM, eCommerce, Customer Service, and Project Management. Audaxium has delivered hundreds of robust solutions and applications built on the SuiteCloud platform.

"Our mission is to enable our clients to maximize their investment on the world's most innovative technology by building robust and specific industry-focused solutions to fit the evolving needs of a growing company. Augmenting the world's most innovative sales, service, marketing, and engagement technology alongside the most effective and optimized cloud-based ERP, will unlock immense value and streamlined operations for our clients." Says Gregory DelGenio, Partner and Chief Revenue Officer at GSD Company.

"Together, GSD and Audaxium will be able to forge even deeper relationships with our clients and provide more value than ever before. This move signifies our aspirations and mission as a company to become a global end-to-end leader in business innovation" said Naushad Parpia, Partner and Chief Executive Officer at GSD.

"Through becoming part of GSD Company, our team of Oracle NetSuite consultants and developers will be in an even better position to help clients get the most value out of their technology. Our combined operations and investment from GSD will equate to an increased level of support from our collective teams. Together with GSD, I look forward to continuing our unrelenting commitment to customer success in the future." Says Rob MacEwen, CEO of Audaxium.

Rob and his entire team at Audaxium join GSD Company as full-time employees.

