GSE and ABB Bailey Japan Announce First Project in Strategic Collaboration for the Japanese Energy Industry

COLUMBIA, Md., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Systems, Inc. (GSE Solutions or GSE) (Nasdaq: GVP) a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that support, optimize and decarbonize operations for the power industry, today announced that their strategic collaboration with ABB Bailey Japan has resulted in a significant project to provide process simulation for NIHONKAI LNG Niigata terminal located in Niigata, Japan. With a total capacity of 720,000 m3, the terminal which has facilities for receiving, storing and supplying LNG (liquefied natural gas) to the Niigata and Tohoku area, serves as an important energy source for power generation and city gas.

This is the first project win resulting from the alliance between GSE and ABB Bailey Japan, established in March of 2020. The project covers software and services scope which will include modelling processes using JPro Tools, a simulation software from GSE, which will then be integrated with ABB's industry-leading automation system.

Joerg Theis, President and Chief Executive Officer of ABB Bailey Japan said, "Simulation improves safety and efficiency in operations. Working with GSE, we can support our customers on their digital journey, creating a virtual environment to test and validate operational processes using a real-time dynamic simulated environment. In a greenfield plant such as this it can only serve to increase plant efficiency, reduce capital and operational expenditure, lower risk and increase operational safety."

The collaboration combines GSE's highly specialized control room simulators, plant simulators, and operator procedures with ABB's capability in control systems, computer-based procedures, and decision support to create high-fidelity training simulator for the Japanese energy industry. Simulation improves safety and efficiency in operations, and allows verification and validation of engineering modifications, for a holistic view of integrated plant operation. Operators can use GSE's simulation technology to evaluate control strategies, procedure effectiveness, data integrity, and control system implementation.

"LNG is a strategic, clean and reliable form of energy for Japan. We are excited to work with ABB Bailey Japan on projects like this that leverage the best of both companies serving the Japanese market," said Kyle Loudermilk, President and CEO of GSE Solutions. "Together we are using simulation solutions to drive efficiency for clean, reliable, safe, and inexpensive energy across Japan."

With more organizations embarking on their digital transformation journey, this project paths the way to more opportunities which the two companies have been developing together.

About GSE Solutions

We are visionaries, and the solutions we create now will be at the forefront of the power industry. GSE Solutions leverages five decades of proven industry experience to provide unique and essential engineering and workforce solutions, services and products focused on performance optimization, regulatory compliance, simulation, training, and staffing for customers worldwide. As one of the largest independent companies serving the clean energy sector of nuclear power and adjacent industries, our solutions support the future of clean energy production and overall decarbonization initiatives of the power industry. www.gses.com

About ABB Bailey Japan

ABB Bailey Japan is a leader in plant automation technology. Since its establishment in 1971, ABB Bailey Japan has been supplying the latest control systems, including thermal power plants and LNG receiving terminals as a member of the ABB Group, based on the control technologies of Bailey Meter Company in US. The experiences that contributing to the growth and development of the Japanese energy industry since the dawn of related markets allow us to obtain the 50% of the domestic market share of thermal power plant boiler control system. With a deep knowledge and a technology that has led the industry as a pioneer, ABB Bailey Japan offers a wide range of products, including high-temperature, high-pressure regulating valves and other hardware, as well as product-generation compatibility in control systems, safety system, IEC 61850 response equipment, and turbine control systems, which enables us to offer with high value and benefit to customers.

