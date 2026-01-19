GSE Solutions Acquires Iddeal, Strengthening Nuclear Engineering Program Capabilities

COLUMBIA, Md., Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Solutions, a leader in advanced engineering services, technology and expertise for nuclear and energy generation fleets worldwide, today announced the acquisition of Iddeal Concepts - enterprise IT solutions and data management software, Iddeal Services - project management, on-site support and training, and Iddeal Solutions, a full-service Engineering Program services and support company for ASME Section XI Inservice Inspection and O&M Code Inservice Testing programs and plant implementation.

The acquisition significantly expands GSE's capabilities and footprint, strengthening its ability to deliver comprehensive Engineering Programs and deepening its technical ASME Code expertise—while adding expanded depth to its already elite Programs & Performance division. Customers gain greater value through broader resources, deeper technical expertise, and complementary technologies that strengthen GSE's ability to support programs now and into the future.

The purchase also brings the IDDEAL Software Suite® which integrates information on defined requirements, industry regulations and standards, plant components, systems, and examination programs—facilitating easier, more efficient organization, scheduling, and tracking of all engineering, inspection, and examination work.

"Iddeal has built a strong reputation in Enterprise IT solutions, on-site services, and Engineering Program services, with 25 years of experience supporting program updates, regulatory compliance, and client-site software development and implementation, as well as active involvement in industry initiatives and events," said Paul Wright, Vice President, Iddeal. "Together with GSE's Engineering Programs expertise, we are better positioned to lead in a consolidating market while maintaining the high level of service our customers expect."

Iddeal will operate under GSE Solutions and work closely with the Programs & Performance division, with no disruption to current projects, contracts, or customer relationships. Key leadership and technical experts will remain in place to ensure continuity and momentum.

"The acquisition of Iddeal broadens our engineering services, deepens our relationships with some of the largest nuclear energy providers in the United States, and adds a highly specialized, complementary talent pool to our team and technology foundation," said Ravi Khanna, President and CEO of GSE Solutions. "Iddeal has earned a stellar reputation in the industry—particularly for its expertise in ASME Codes and the IDDEAL Software Suite—and this acquisition expands the range of solutions we can deliver to our customers. Iddeal is a strong strategic fit with GSE, further strengthening our position as a trusted solutions provider to the nuclear power industry."

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

GSE Solutions supports nuclear power and energy fleets worldwide with design engineering, high-fidelity simulation, thermal performance, and engineering program services that strengthen plant-level operational excellence. Our industry-proven experts collaborate closely with customers and across GSE to unify legacy project knowledge with modern best practices, delivering integrated execution—reducing rework, cost, and risk. Backed by 55 years of experience and powered by innovative software and hardware, GSE delivers solutions that perform — advancing long-term plant performance and reliability. www.gses.com

ABOUT IDDEAL

Iddeal is a full-service provider of consulting, services, and software for Engineering Programs, specializing in ASME Section XI Inservice Inspection and O&M Code Inservice Testing programs. Their team delivers a complete portfolio of skills and expertise to support the IDDEAL Software Suite®, program updates, implementation, and ongoing maintenance—ensuring compliance, efficiency, and operational excellence for every client. www.iddeal.com

Media Contact

Sunny DeMattio

GSE Solutions

Director of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE GSE SOLUTIONS