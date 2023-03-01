GSE Solutions Announces New VP of Sales, Ray Hruby

COLUMBIA, Md., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Solutions ("GSE Systems, Inc." or "GSE") (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that supports the future of clean-energy production and decarbonization initiatives of the power industry, today announced it has appointed a new Vice President of Sales, Raymond A. Hruby to empower new growth opportunities for GSE and its customers.

Raymond (Ray) brings over 40 years of experience in nuclear power engineering, operations, and leadership, joining the elite caliber of other GSE team members who have worked in the industry for many years and understand our customers' needs firsthand. Ray will lead GSE's sales, support, and customer success teams as VP of Sales while driving strong top and bottom-line impacts across the organization.

"We are pleased to announce that Ray Hruby will lead GSE's sales efforts into the nuclear power sector," says Kyle Loudermilk, President and CEO of GSE Solutions. "Ray's extensive industry background in engineering and project management makes him uniquely suited to represent the capabilities of GSE in the industry. In addition, his industry contacts, built over four decades of working in the nuclear power industry across utility operators, create an opportunity to make a significant impact on our business moving forward."

"I'm excited to join GSE Solutions and look forward to working with so many talented professionals," says Ray Hruby, newly appointed Vice President of Sales at GSE. "I am positive that GSE's services and products will significantly contribute to furthering excellence in the nuclear industry during this exciting time."

Ray Hruby has held executive and leadership roles at several nuclear power utilities, including FirstEnergy (Energy Harbor), American Electric Power, Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), Southern Nuclear, and Bruce Power. Ray is a proven Nuclear Professional with significant experience in nuclear power plants and nuclear new build leadership, including project management, project controls, engineering, operations, oversight, and regulatory compliance experience.

Proven by more than 50 years of experience in the nuclear power industry, GSE knows what it takes to help customers deliver carbon-free electricity safely and reliably. Today, GSE Solutions leverages top talent, expertise, and technology to help energy facilities achieve next-level power plant performance. GSE's advanced Engineering and Workforce Solutions divisions offer highly specialized training, engineering design, program compliance, simulation, and technical staffing that reduce risk and optimize plant operations. With more than 1,100 installations and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries, GSE delivers operational excellence. www.gses.com

