GSE Solutions Awarded $1.1 Million in In-Service Inspection and In-Service Testing Service Contracts

GSE Systems, Inc.

07 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Systems, Inc. ("GSE Solutions" or "GSE" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in advanced engineering services and workforce solutions that support the future of clean-energy production and decarbonization initiatives of the nuclear power industry, announced today it has been awarded in excess of $1.1 million in contracts to provide In-Service Inspection (ISI) and In-Service Testing (IST) updates for two US nuclear power customers with stations located in the Midwest.  

GSE has provided a full range of ISI and IST programmatic services for over 20 years. The contracts include services that will ensure the utilities remain compliant with requirements of the latest approved edition addenda of the ASME OM and ASME Section XI Codes and associated regulatory requirements. Services range from full program development and updates to detailed training courses, which can be delivered virtually or onsite.

"For years, GSE has been pleased to play a key role for our clients, ensuring their program updates are done flawlessly," said Damian DeLongchamp, Vice President of GSE Engineering, Programs & Performance. "GSE's engineers are highly skilled in these programmatic areas providing our customers with accurate, cost-effective services that ensure our clients' continued commitment to the safe operation of their facilities."

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS
Proven by more than 50 years of experience in the nuclear power industry, GSE knows what it takes to help customers deliver carbon-free electricity safely and reliably. Today, GSE Solutions leverages top talent, expertise, and technology to help energy facilities achieve next-level power plant performance. GSE's advanced Engineering and Workforce Solutions divisions offer highly specialized training, engineering design, program compliance, simulation, and technical staffing that reduce risk and optimize plant operations. With more than 1,100 installations and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries, GSE delivers operational excellence. www.gses.com

Sunny DeMattio, GSE Solutions
[email protected]
P: +1 410.970.7931

SOURCE GSE Systems, Inc.

