GSE Solutions Awarded $1.5M Contract for First-Ever DVR for MUR Uprate in the US

COLUMBIA, Md., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Solutions ("GSE Systems, Inc." or "GSE"), a leader in advanced engineering solutions supporting clean energy production and decarbonization initiatives in the power industry, today announced it has been awarded a $1.5M contract for Data Validation & Reconciliation (DVR) services at a power plant in the Northeastern United States as part of a Measurement Uncertainty Recapture (MUR) project.

GSE Solutions was selected to join the integration team because of its extensive expertise and proven software tools to create data reconciliation models of numerous nuclear reactor plants that will modernize facilities and lead to increased generation output and improved thermal performance.

The project, expected to span approximately two years, will include the other key deliverables including:

Conduct a feasibility study and determine uncertainty metrics for the uprate. The DVR model will be developed and fine-tuned for online implementation, enabling continuous, reliable plant data reconciliation during the MUR uprate process.

Preparation and submission of the License Amendment Request (LAR) to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC).

Development of a comprehensive guidebook for leveraging DVR in MUR uprates, addressing conditions and limitations specified in the NRC's Safety Evaluation. This guidebook, based on the Pressurized Water Reactor Owners Group (PWROG) framework, will be adaptable for future installations.

"GSE has been committed to helping customers achieve more cost-effective nuclear-powered electricity," said Ravi Khana, CEO, GSE Solutions. "GSE has consistently led the industry in DVR and MUR technologies, and we're excited to support this groundbreaking achievement that will set new standards for reliability and efficiency in the nuclear sector."

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

For over 50 years, GSE Solutions has enabled nuclear power and energy facilities worldwide to achieve operational goals and anticipate future needs with confidence. Leveraging our advanced engineering services and cutting-edge software, our industry-leading experts work to enhance plant performance, support the generation of safe, carbon-free electricity, and drive substantial cost savings. Our versatile platform provides targeted services—from engineering design and analysis to programs, plant performance, compliance, and simulation—each tailored to boost plant efficiency and extend its operational life. www.gses.com

Media Contact

Sunny DeMattio

GSE Solutions

Director of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

Direct: +1 410.970.7931

SOURCE GSE SOLUTIONS