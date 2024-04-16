GSE Solutions Awarded $765K Contract for Nuclear Engineering Services for a 24-month Fuel Cycle Operation

COLUMBIA, Md., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Solutions ("GSE Systems, Inc." or "GSE") (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that supports the future of clean-energy production and decarbonization initiatives of the power industry, today announced a significant contract has been secured to deliver nuclear engineering services for a 24-month fuel cycle operation to a major utility company based in the United States.

The transition from 18- to 24-month fuel cycles reduce plant outages, enhances fuel reliability and operational margins for utilities without requiring additional measures like increased burnup and enrichment levels. This shift improves power generation facilities' efficiency and stability.

The project involves a tailored approach to achieving 24-month fuel cycles for a prominent nuclear generating station, where refueling is a critical step in continued operation and the change to a 24 month fuel cycle provides major cost savings. This award, valued at approximately $765K, is through a GSE partnership with the fuels provider. The contract agreement includes GSE management of several complex engineering programs delivered directly to the nuclear power plant.

This continues to showcase GSE Solutions' expertise and leadership in the nuclear industry. The contract highlights the trust and confidence placed in GSE Solutions to deliver top-notch services for critical operations. With this project, GSE Solutions continues to demonstrate its commitment to excellence and innovation in the field of nuclear engineering.

GSE Engineering, Programs & Performance (formerly True North Consulting) has been a trusted name in nuclear power plant programs for over two decades, which makes supporting the 24-month fuel cycle operation project an excellent fit. The GSE solutions involved in this recent award include:

Inservice Inspection (ISI) Program

Boric Acid (BACC) Program

Inservice Testing (IST) Program

Appendix J Program

Environmental EQ Program

Flow Accelerated Corrosion (FAC) Program

Aging Management Programs (AMPs)

"By supporting customers in achieving improved production durations, we can uphold nuclear energy as a competitive option for clean energy production. This commitment ensures that nuclear power remains a cost-effective and eco-friendly solution," said Damian DeLongchamp, Vice President of GSE Engineering, Programs & Performance Group. "GSE leverages our extensive Engineering Programs expertise to offer innovative solutions that enhance the efficiency of customers' current power generation assets. Our commitment to optimizing fuel operations reflects our dedication to driving progress in the industry."

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

Proven by more than 50 years of experience in the nuclear power industry, GSE knows what it takes to help customers deliver carbon-free electricity safely and reliably. Today, GSE Solutions leverages top talent, expertise, and technology to help energy facilities achieve next-level power plant performance. GSE's advanced Engineering and Workforce Solutions divisions offer highly specialized training, engineering design, program compliance, simulation, and technical staffing that reduce risk and optimize plant operations. With more than 1,100 installations and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries, GSE delivers operational excellence. www.gses.com

Media Contact

Sunny DeMattio

GSE Solutions

Director of Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

Direct: +1 410.970.7931

Investor Contact

Adam Lowensteiner

Vice President

Lytham Partners

[email protected]

Direct: +1 646.829.9702

SOURCE GSE Systems, Inc.