GSE Solutions Awarded up to $15M to Support Nuclear Power Plant Main Control Room Modernization Project

COLUMBIA, Md., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Solutions ("GSE Systems, Inc." or "GSE") (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that supports the future of clean-energy production and decarbonization initiatives of the nuclear power industry, today announced a contract worth up to $15 million for procedure and training support for a leading nuclear power plant operator in the United States.

GSE will be responsible for reviewing and updating all the procedures and training programs associated with a main control room modernization project for two of the operator's nuclear power plant reactors. GSE plans on ramping up staff this month for this contract and be fully staffed by the end of this year. Work is expected to be completed around the first quarter of 2025. Funds for this contract are dependent upon various deliverables and resources that are allocated to support each of the procedures and materials requested by the client.

The client's modernization project focuses on digitally transforming four major safety systems, including:

Reactor Protection System (RPS)

Emergency Core Cooling System (ECCS)

Nuclear Steam Supply Shutoff System (NSSSS)

Redundant Reactivity Control System (RRCS)

These systems will all require operations and maintenance procedures and station training revisions for the modernization project requirements over the next three years. GSE is tasked to write or modify over 5,400 procedures and revise and create approximately 2,800 lesson plans and test materials, including simulation training for the plant's Operations and Instructional Leadership Teams (ILTs). Lesson plans will be created for Ovation, Diverse Protection System, and Plant Protection System, including RPS, NSSSS, ECCS, and RCIC.

GSE has been at the forefront of successful procedures, technical writing methodology, and implementation practices for public and private client sites. The roots of our procedure expertise began in the nuclear power industry, where high-quality procedure programs are vital to plant safety.

"We are extremely grateful for the opportunity to support this client on this modernization project," said Kyle Loudermilk, President and Chief Executive Officer of GSE Solutions. "GSE has the expertise to deploy independent teams to handle the entire workload– allowing our clients to focus on their important day-to-day business operations. Digital modernization promises to be a major wave of investment sweeping the nuclear industry. We are honored to win this critical project at the beginning of this investment wave and are laser-focused on performance to satisfy the customer fully."

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

Proven by more than 50 years of experience in the nuclear power industry, GSE knows what it takes to help customers deliver carbon-free electricity safely and reliably. Today, GSE Solutions leverages top talent, expertise, and technology to help energy facilities achieve next-level power plant performance. GSE's advanced Engineering and Workforce Solutions divisions offer highly specialized training, engineering design, program compliance, simulation, and technical staffing that reduce risk and optimize plant operations. With more than 1,100 installations and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries, GSE delivers operational excellence. www.gses.com

