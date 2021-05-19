GSE Solution's CEO Interviewed on The Big Biz Radio Show

COLUMBIA, Md., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Systems, Inc. ("GSE Solutions" or "GSE" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: GVP) a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that support, optimize, and decarbonize operations for the power industry, is pleased to announce that President and CEO Kyle Loudermilk, will be a featured guest on the popular Big Biz Radio Show.

Widely regarded as "Business with a Bite," the Big Biz Radio Show is an Emmy Award-winning nationally syndicated radio and TV program. The fast-talking, hard-hitting show is hosted by Bob "Sully" Sullivan, who is also a weekly contributor on the FOX Business Network.

As an experienced technology executive for over 25 years, Kyle Loudermilk is expected to educate and discuss GSE Solutions new strategy for decarbonization and supporting the stabilization of the power supply and clean energy. The company is ready to support current customers and partners targeted by President Biden's $2.25 Trillion infrastructure-improvement plan. GSE answers the call for sustainable, clean, and renewable energy within the US.

Mr. Loudermilk noted, "I am excited to have had the opportunity to tell our story directly to interested investors and current and prospective customers. I am proud of our efforts to drive the availability and reliability of clean, abundant, and affordable energy."

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS

We are visionaries, and the solutions we create now will be at the forefront of the power industry. GSE Solutions leverages five decades of proven industry experience to provide unique and essential engineering and workforce solutions, services and products focused on performance optimization, regulatory compliance, simulation, training, and staffing for customers worldwide. As one of the largest independent companies serving the clean energy sector of nuclear power and adjacent industries, our solutions support the future of clean energy production and overall decarbonization initiatives of the power industry. www.gses.com

ABOUT THE BIG BIZ SHOW

Covering current business events, internet-related issues and other hot topics in the business world, The Big Biz Show is seen and heard in over 100 million broadcast TV homes, 150 radio stations in the U.S. and 175 countries. More information on the program can be found at: https://www.bigbizshow.com/

