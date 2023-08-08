GSE Solutions Schedules Release of Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results and Conference Call

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GSE Solutions ("GSE Systems, Inc." or "GSE") (Nasdaq: GVP), a leader in advanced engineering and workforce solutions that supports the future of clean-energy production and decarbonization initiatives of the nuclear power industry, today announced that it will issue its financial results press release for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 on Monday, August 14, 2023, after the close of the stock market. The GSE management team will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Conference Call Details

Date and Time: Monday, August 14, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET

Call-in information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (833) 974-2453 or (412) 317-5784 and request to be joined into the GSE Systems, Inc. call.

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at: https://www.gses.com/about/investors/

or via the following link: https://app.webinar.net/GoqX0AE0bPn.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available for seven days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, replay access code 2953239. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://www.gses.com/about/investors/ for 90 days.

ABOUT GSE SOLUTIONS
Proven by more than 50 years of experience in the nuclear power industry, GSE knows what it takes to help customers deliver carbon-free electricity safely and reliably. Today, GSE Solutions leverages top talent, expertise, and technology to help energy facilities achieve next-level power plant performance. GSE's advanced Engineering and Workforce Solutions divisions offer highly specialized training, engineering design, program compliance, simulation, and technical staffing that reduce risk and optimize plant operations. With more than 1,100 installations and hundreds of customers in over 50 countries, GSE delivers operational excellence. www.gses.com

Company Contact
GSE Solutions
Kyle Loudermilk, Chief Executive Officer
(410) 970-7800

Investor Contact
Adam Lowensteiner, Vice President
Lytham Partners
[email protected]
Direct: +1 646.829.9702

